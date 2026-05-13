Office of Campaign Finance - Temporary Phone Service Outage:
Please be advised that the Agency’s main telephone number, (202) 671-0547, is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
During this time, individuals seeking assistance should contact the Agency via email at [email protected], or contact Kamill Hinton, Public Affairs Manager, (202) 221- 8678. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.