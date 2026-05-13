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Office of Campaign Finance - Temporary Phone Service Outage:

Please be advised that the Agency’s main telephone number, (202) 671-0547, is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.

During this time, individuals seeking assistance should contact the Agency via email at [email protected], or contact Kamill Hinton, Public Affairs Manager, (202) 221- 8678. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

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Office of Campaign Finance - Temporary Phone Service Outage:

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