The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation Launches 'Support Is Care' Campaign

Transforming the Cancer Patient Experience

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With nearly 40% of Americans expected to face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, the journey through treatment remains one of the most daunting challenges a family can endure. While clinical advancements like chemotherapy are essential for survival, the logistical and emotional burdens—ranging from insurance hurdles to mental health crises—often go unaddressed.To bridge this gap, The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation today announced the launch of the “Support Is Care” campaign. This initiative is designed to empower patients and their families to recognize and expect supportive cancer care as a standard component of quality treatment from day one.“Navigating the cancer care system is daunting, and too many families face the journey without the support they deserve,” said Sheri Biller, Co-Founder of The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation. “Many remain unaware of supportive cancer care—an approach dedicated to treating the whole person, not just the diagnosis.”Supportive Cancer Care addresses everything from pain management to financial guidance, and research shows it significantly improves outcomes and quality of life.The Support Is Care campaign aims to shift the national conversation, ensuring that no patient has to choose between treating their disease and maintaining their quality of life. The Foundation provides resources to help patients identify what comprehensive support looks like and how to advocate for it within the healthcare system.For more information, please visit https://www.SupportIsCare.org

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