Marco's Painting Marks 24 Years as a Top-Rated Painting Contractor in Southern New Hampshire

Marcos Painting Nashua, New Hampshire painting contractor specializing in interior, exterior, and commercial painting Marcos Painting interior painting and trim work in Nashua, NH — open-concept dining and living area with crown molding. Marcos Painting foyer and staircase painting in Nashua, NH — sage green walls with custom white stair trim and balusters. Interior painting completed by Marco's Painting in Southern New Hampshire featuring modern neutral wall colors, white trim detail and custom fireplace finishing.

Serving Southern New Hampshire since 2002, Marco's Painting specializes in residential and commercial painting, cabinet refinishing and renovation services.

The painter who handles only paint ends up referring out half the project. After 24 years, I have watched homeowners struggle to coordinate multiple contractors for one renovation.” — Dutra, Marcos, Founder, Marco's Painting

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty-four years ago, Marcos Dutra launched Marco's Painting in Nashua, New Hampshire with one crew and a business philosophy that still defines the company today: keep working year-round, regardless of the season.Southern New Hampshire's exterior painting season slows significantly each November as colder temperatures and humidity limits reduce the application window for exterior coatings. According to product guidelines from Sherwin-Williams and Benjamin Moore, many exterior paint systems require temperatures above 50 degrees Fahrenheit and dry conditions after application. Rather than relying solely on seasonal exterior projects, Dutra built Marco's Painting around a broader mix of interior painting , cabinet refinishing, commercial repainting and renovation work designed to keep crews active throughout the year.“The painter who handles only paint ends up referring out half the project,” said Marcos Dutra, founder of Marco's Painting. “After 24 years, I have watched homeowners try to coordinate multiple contractors for one renovation. The painter tells them to call the carpenter. The carpenter tells them to call the cabinet refinisher. Nobody shows up the same week. When one company can handle the painting, cabinet refinishing, deck staining and trim repair under one estimate, homeowners remember that experience.”Marco's Painting holds Google Guaranteed status and maintains a five-star reputation across Google reviews following more than two decades of residential and commercial work throughout Hillsborough County. The company is licensed and insured in New Hampshire and provides written project estimates at no charge.The company provides interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, deck staining and sealing, fence painting, pressure washing, drywall repair, garage floor coatings and exterior wood restoration services. Full renovation projects involving carpentry, siding repair and finish work are coordinated under a single estimate. Marco's Painting works with coating systems from Sherwin-Williams, Benjamin Moore and Behr, using acrylic latex exterior finishes, low-VOC interior coatings and waterborne urethane systems for cabinet applications.Housing throughout Hillsborough County ranges from older Colonial and Cape Cod homes with painted wood siding to newer properties finished with fiber cement, vinyl trim and aluminum-clad windows. Each surface requires different preparation methods, primers and coating systems, which are evaluated during the initial site visit before project recommendations are finalized.“Twenty-four years in the same market means the houses know you,” Dutra said. “I have repainted the same kitchens, living rooms and exterior siding for families as their homes changed over the years. That is what reputation looks like in this business.”Marco's Painting serves Nashua, Manchester, Merrimack, Hudson, Litchfield, Amherst, Bedford, Milford, Hollis and surrounding Hillsborough County communities. Free project estimates are available throughout Southern New Hampshire.Contact:Website: https://marcospaintingnh.com/ Google Business Profile: https://share.google/8SJ7PutCA73MqDSKl

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