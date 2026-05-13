Consumer Alert: Texas Homeowners Report Rising Concerns Over Solar Sales Practices

Solar Cancellation Resource Center Urges Texas Homeowners to Understand Their Solar Contracts, UCC-1 Filings, and Options for Independent Legal Review

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Solar Cancellation Resource Center (SCRC), a marketing and intakeorganization that collects and organizes homeowner information and connects qualifying homeownerswith qualified law firms, today issued a consumer awareness alert for Texas homeowners regardingrooftop solar contracts. As complaints about residential solar sales practices continue to surface acrossthe state, SCRC is encouraging Texas homeowners to take a closer look at the agreements they havesigned and to understand their options for independent legal review.What Texas Homeowners Are ReportingAcross Texas, homeowners have reported a range of concerns tied to in-home solar salespresentations, financing terms they say were not clearly explained, and post-installation issues.Common themes shared with intake teams include:• Monthly payments or escalator clauses that homeowners say were not made clear at signing• Promised utility savings or tax credit outcomes that homeowners say did not match what wasdelivered• System performance, installation, or permitting issues that remained unresolved long after installation• UCC-1 financing statements (a lien on the solar equipment) filed in connection with their loan orlease, which homeowners say they did not fully understand at the time of signingThese concerns are consistent with broader complaint trends documented by state and federalconsumer agencies regarding the residential solar industry in recent years.How SCRC HelpsSCRC is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. As a marketing and intake organization,SCRC collects and organizes information provided by homeowners, including contractdocumentation supplied by the homeowner, and connects qualifying homeowners with qualified lawfirms, including Consumer Advocacy Law Group, led by Richard Fonbuena, Esq.Homeowners who choose to engage may submit their information through SCRC's free intake process.From there, an independent law firm reviews the materials to determine whether the homeowner mayqualify for legal review of their solar agreement.Statement“We are seeing a real information gap between what Texas homeowners were told at the kitchen tableand what is actually written into their solar contracts,” said Joey Lowery, Director of Digital Marketing atSolar Cancellation Resource Center. “Our role is straightforward: we make it easier for homeowners toorganize what they have, get clear answers about what their agreement actually says, and connect witha qualified law firm if they want an independent legal review. Homeowners deserve to understandexactly what they signed.”What Texas Homeowners Can DoSCRC encourages Texas homeowners with concerns about their solar agreement to:1. Locate and review all signed solar documents, including the loan or lease agreement, the installationcontract, and any disclosures.2. Check public records for any UCC-1 filings tied to their solar equipment.3. Submit for free intake at solarcancellationrc.com to see if they may be eligible for a legal review by aqualified law firm.Important: The decision to stop making payments must only be considered under advice of a qualifiedattorney.About Solar Cancellation Resource CenterSolar Cancellation Resource Center (SCRC), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a marketing andintake organization that helps homeowners across the United States organize information about theirresidential solar agreements and connect with qualified law firms for independent legal review. SCRC isnot a law firm, does not provide legal advice, and no attorney-client relationship is created by submittinginformation to SCRC. For more information, visit solarcancellationrc.com.

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