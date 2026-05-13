RCP Cymru Wales responds to Senedd election and appointment of new first minister

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) Cymru Wales has responded to the Senedd election result and the appointment of Rhun ap Iorwerth as first minister.

Dr Ben Thomas is a consultant nephrologist at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in north Wales. Professor Sam Rice is a consultant endocrinologist working across Hywel Dda and Swansea Bay University Health Boards. They have served as joint vice presidents for Wales since March 2026.

Dr Ben Thomas, joint vice president for Wales at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

‘We congratulate Plaid Cymru and the new first minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth. We stand ready to work with the new Welsh Government to advocate on behalf of our fellows and members for improvements to patient care and better working conditions for NHS physicians in Wales.

‘There are urgent challenges facing the health service in Wales: a stretched workforce, widening health inequalities and system-wide pressures that are leading to corridor care, a practice that’s unacceptable and undignified. There simply aren’t enough NHS staff to meet demand, and we are too reliant on temporary fixes and expensive locum cover to fill widespread rota gaps.

‘We need a clinically led, long‑term workforce plan for health and social care that increases the number of physicians, alongside cross‑government action on health inequalities.’

Professor Sam Rice, joint vice president for Wales at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

‘Patient safety and quality of care must come first. We need a fully costed plan to fix social care and ensure safe, high-quality care for all patients.

‘Action on health inequalities is essential, which is why we are calling on the Welsh Government to prioritise a ‘Marmot Nation’ approach, tackling the things that make us ill in the first place, such as poverty, housing, food quality, education, air pollution, through coordinated action across government.

‘This is a vital moment for the NHS in Wales. The challenges are stark, and urgent action is needed. RCP Cymru Wales stands ready to work constructively with the Welsh Government to deliver a health service and a population health approach that works for both patients and staff.’