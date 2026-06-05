With millions of unoccupied homes throughout the United States many home owners have no idea how to protect the homes

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Fast Guard Service Launches On-Demand Vacant Property Security Solutions Across South Florida and High-Risk Vacancy Markets Nationwide

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As vacant homes continue to rise across South Florida and other high-vacancy markets throughout the United States, property owners are facing a growing threat: break-ins, vandalism, squatters, flooding, fires, mold, and costly property damage that can spiral into devastating financial losses.

Fast Guard Service is now offering an affordable and scalable solution specifically designed to protect vacant homes, rental properties, REO properties, investment homes, and commercial vacancies before minor issues turn into catastrophic losses.

“An empty property can become a target overnight,” said a spokesperson for Fast Guard Service. “Broken windows, forced entry, copper theft, vandalism, water leaks, and even unauthorized squatters can quickly create tens of thousands — sometimes hundreds of thousands — of dollars in damages and legal expenses.”

Vacant properties often sit unattended while owners wait for a sale, renovation, or new tenants. During that time, criminals and trespassers can exploit the property, creating serious consequences including:

Broken windows and forced entry

Vandalism and destruction of interiors

Fires caused by trespassers or illegal activity

Flooding from damaged plumbing or unnoticed leaks

Rodent infestations

Mold growth from moisture intrusion

Copper theft and utility damage

Costly squatter situations and legal battles

Insurance complications and denied claims

Fast Guard Service believes protecting vacant property should be simple, affordable, and available on demand.

The Solution: The Fast Guard App On IOS and Android

With the Fast Guard App, property owners, real estate professionals, investors, banks, HOAs, and management companies can order security services anytime, anywhere.

For a low cost, licensed security personnel can:

Visit the property on a scheduled basis

Inspect windows and doors

Check for signs of forced entry or suspicious activity

Take timestamped photos

Provide digital reporting

Verify the property remains secure

Respond quickly to emerging problems

Clients choose the frequency and timing of inspections based on their needs — daily, weekly, overnight, random patrols, or custom schedules.

“It’s security made simple,” the company stated. “You pick the property, select the service frequency, and we handle the rest.”

Fast Guard Camera: No WiFi Needed

For properties that may remain vacant for longer periods, Fast Guard Service also offers the Fast Guard Camera — a powerful 4G LTE security camera solution requiring no WiFi connection.

The system includes:

4G LTE connectivity

Live monitoring

Motion detection alerts

911 dispatch capabilities

Remote access

Professional monitoring services

Clients can also combine the Fast Guard Camera with physical guard response services through Fast Guard Response, creating a complete layered security solution.

Protect Your Assets During Uncertain Times

As economic uncertainty, housing transitions, and vacancy rates continue to rise, Fast Guard Service says the smartest investment property owners can make is proactive protection.

Whether you manage a single vacant home or an entire portfolio of properties, Fast Guard Service provides flexible solutions designed to reduce risk, deter criminal activity, and protect valuable assets.

Get the Fast Guard App Today

Order security anytime, anywhere, on demand.

For more information about vacant property security services, patrol inspections, mobile surveillance, and Fast Guard Camera solutions, visit:

www.FastGuardService.com

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