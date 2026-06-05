With millions of unoccupied homes throughout the United States many home owners have no idea how to protect the homes
Fast Guard Service Launches On-Demand Vacant Property Security Solutions Across South Florida and High-Risk Vacancy Markets Nationwide
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As vacant homes continue to rise across South Florida and other high-vacancy markets throughout the United States, property owners are facing a growing threat: break-ins, vandalism, squatters, flooding, fires, mold, and costly property damage that can spiral into devastating financial losses.
Fast Guard Service is now offering an affordable and scalable solution specifically designed to protect vacant homes, rental properties, REO properties, investment homes, and commercial vacancies before minor issues turn into catastrophic losses.
“An empty property can become a target overnight,” said a spokesperson for Fast Guard Service. “Broken windows, forced entry, copper theft, vandalism, water leaks, and even unauthorized squatters can quickly create tens of thousands — sometimes hundreds of thousands — of dollars in damages and legal expenses.”
Vacant properties often sit unattended while owners wait for a sale, renovation, or new tenants. During that time, criminals and trespassers can exploit the property, creating serious consequences including:
Broken windows and forced entry
Vandalism and destruction of interiors
Fires caused by trespassers or illegal activity
Flooding from damaged plumbing or unnoticed leaks
Rodent infestations
Mold growth from moisture intrusion
Copper theft and utility damage
Costly squatter situations and legal battles
Insurance complications and denied claims
Fast Guard Service believes protecting vacant property should be simple, affordable, and available on demand.
The Solution: The Fast Guard App On IOS and Android
With the Fast Guard App, property owners, real estate professionals, investors, banks, HOAs, and management companies can order security services anytime, anywhere.
For a low cost, licensed security personnel can:
Visit the property on a scheduled basis
Inspect windows and doors
Check for signs of forced entry or suspicious activity
Take timestamped photos
Provide digital reporting
Verify the property remains secure
Respond quickly to emerging problems
Clients choose the frequency and timing of inspections based on their needs — daily, weekly, overnight, random patrols, or custom schedules.
“It’s security made simple,” the company stated. “You pick the property, select the service frequency, and we handle the rest.”
Fast Guard Camera: No WiFi Needed
For properties that may remain vacant for longer periods, Fast Guard Service also offers the Fast Guard Camera — a powerful 4G LTE security camera solution requiring no WiFi connection.
The system includes:
4G LTE connectivity
Live monitoring
Motion detection alerts
911 dispatch capabilities
Remote access
Professional monitoring services
Clients can also combine the Fast Guard Camera with physical guard response services through Fast Guard Response, creating a complete layered security solution.
Protect Your Assets During Uncertain Times
As economic uncertainty, housing transitions, and vacancy rates continue to rise, Fast Guard Service says the smartest investment property owners can make is proactive protection.
Whether you manage a single vacant home or an entire portfolio of properties, Fast Guard Service provides flexible solutions designed to reduce risk, deter criminal activity, and protect valuable assets.
Get the Fast Guard App Today
Order security anytime, anywhere, on demand.
For more information about vacant property security services, patrol inspections, mobile surveillance, and Fast Guard Camera solutions, visit:
Roderick C. Payne Jr
Fast Guard Service
+1 844-254-8273
sales@fastguardservice.com
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