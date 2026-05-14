B’NAI TORAH CONGREGATION HOSTS FOURTH ANNUAL PHYLLIS AND LEONARD ATTMAN YIDDISHE CUP GOLF TOURNAMENT

B'nai Torah Congregation Dr. Bryan, Hedy and Evan Wasserman Leonard Attman, Mark Samarel, Cantor Magda Fishman

Beloved Community Tradition Raises Support for Youth Education Programs

Beyond the greens, this event plays a vital role in supporting our youth education programs, helping us expand inclusive opportunities for the next generation.” — Dr. Bryan Wasserman, Vice President of B’nai Torah Congregation

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation , the largest conservative synagogue in the Southeast United States, proudly hosted its Fourth Annual Phyllis and Leonard Attman Yiddishe Cup Golf Tournament on April 23, bringing together community members for a spirited day of camaraderie, friendly competition, and philanthropy at Boca West Country Club.Now in its fourth year, the Yiddishe Cup has quickly become a cherished tradition within the B’nai Torah community. The event welcomed 100 golfers who gathered on the greens for a memorable day defined by connection, shared purpose, and a commitment to supporting the synagogue’s future generations.More than just a day on the course, the tournament plays a vital role in funding B’nai Torah Congregation’s youth education programs. Proceeds from the event help expand meaningful, inclusive learning opportunities that meet the diverse needs of children across the congregation, reinforcing B’nai Torah’s ongoing commitment to education and community engagement.“The Yiddishe Cup is more than a golf tournament. It’s a joyful expression of community, tradition, and tzedakah,” said Dr. Bryan Wasserman, Chairman of the Tournament and Vice President of B’nai Torah Congregation. “Seeing 100 golfers come together at Boca West Country Club for such a meaningful day of camaraderie and friendly competition was incredibly special. Beyond the greens, this event plays a vital role in supporting our youth education programs, helping us expand inclusive opportunities for the next generation. We’re grateful to everyone who participated and continues to make this cherished tradition such a success.”At the conclusion of the tournament, Rabbi Evan Susman and his team claimed the 2026 championship title. Their names will be engraved on the Yiddishe Cup trophy, joining a growing legacy that celebrates the generosity, spirit, and connection that define this annual event.About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast United States with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

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