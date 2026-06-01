Marine Veteran and First Responder John Turley Acquires PatchMaster Northwest Arkansas
New ownership ensures continued high-quality service while bringing community-focused leadership to the established business
The transition in ownership ensures continuity for customers across Northwest Arkansas and introduces a leadership style focused on service, discipline, and operational excellence. Turley brings a diverse and highly relevant background to the role, including experience in Marine Corps operations and leadership, construction project management, and service as a firefighter and EMT.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to build on an already strong foundation while continuing to serve the community,” said Turley. “This business allows me to not only provide high-quality repair services, but also to create meaningful connections and give back to the people and organizations that make this region so strong.”
Turley’s decision to acquire the franchise stemmed from a local connection introduced by his brother when the previous owner decided to sell. Recognizing the value of an established brand with an existing customer base and operational foundation, he saw an opportunity to step into a business positioned for continued growth.
PatchMaster specializes in drywall repair services, including patching holes, repairing cracks, addressing water damage, and interior painting. The company has built a strong reputation for efficient, high-quality service that meets the needs of homeowners, property managers, and businesses alike.
“John’s leadership background and commitment to service make him an excellent fit for the PatchMaster system,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “He understands how to lead teams, manage operations, and deliver consistent results, all while staying focused on serving his community. We’re confident he will continue to grow the business and strengthen its presence in Northwest Arkansas.”
As the sole owner-operator, Turley will be directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the business, overseeing service delivery and maintaining strong relationships with customers and partners. His experience managing teams and projects in the construction industry positions him to deliver both efficiency and quality across all work.
Beyond business operations, Turley is deeply committed to community involvement. He actively supports and volunteers with organizations such as Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA), MEDIC Corps, and The Demand Project, groups dedicated to supporting veterans, disaster response, and vulnerable populations.
For more information or to schedule service, visit www.patchmaster.com or contact John at jturley@patchmaster.com / (479) 320-6637.
About PatchMaster
PatchMaster® is a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 185 territories.
Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete Patch+Paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.
Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.
Learn more
To explore franchising opportunities, visit: PatchMasterOpportunity.com
To find trusted drywall and painting repair professionals, visit: PatchMaster.com
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