My Annuity Store Launches a Free AI Annuity Research Assistant Trained on 146 Carrier Brochures and Live Annuity Rates

My Annuity Store Launches Andy AnthropAnnuity: AI Research Assistant Delivers Real-Time Rates and Sourced Answers, No Sales Pressure

We are the only independent annuity brokerage we know of that has wired live annuity rates, carrier brochures, and a real producer handoff into a single AI-powered conversational interface.” — Jason Caudill

HAMLET, IN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Annuity Store, Inc. is a direct-to-consumer annuity marketplace that offers annuities from 90 top annuity companies. Today, the company launched Andy AnthropAnnuity, a purpose-built AI research assistant. Andy is trained on 146 annuity product brochures and accesses real-time annuity rates via a third-party API. Users get their annuity questions answered in plain English, with sourced citations and none of the sales pressure common in the industry.Andy is available now, free and without registration, across MyAnnuityStore.com and on the Andy AnthropAnnuity dedicated landing page. The assistant is trained on 146 current carrier brochures, a semantic index of more than 1,000 educational pages and product listings, and a live feed of fixed annuity rates from 90+ top insurers—enabling retirees to compare actual products and rates in seconds rather than the days it normally takes to gather quotes."Most retirees still get their first annuity education from a salesperson sitting across a kitchen table," said Jason Caudill, MBA, founder and president of My Annuity Store. "Andy flips that. You can ask the same questions you would ask a licensed producer, get a direct, sourced answer, and decide on your own time whether you want a human conversation. It's research-first, with zero sales pressure."WHAT ANDY DOESAndy runs on OpenAI's Chat Completions API and uses four specialized tools alongside its document search:• Brochure search across 146 indexed carrier PDFs, with citations back to the source document• Live rate lookup for top MYGA (multi-year guaranteed annuity) rates by term and state, refreshed from the AnnuityRateWatch data feed• Site routing across 514 educational articles, product reviews, and comparison pages, plus 497 live product pages• Optional quote handoff to a licensed producer, only when the visitor explicitly asks for one and provides consentEvery reply passes through a compliance layer that blocks language regulators reserve for sales conversations—phrases like "risk-free," "guaranteed return," and "best for you"—and softens terms like "guaranteed" into "guaranteed (subject to claims-paying ability)." Andy never recommends a specific product to a specific person. That guardrail is enforced in code, not just in policy.WHY IT MATTERSThe annuity industry is on track for another record sales year, with U.S. annuity premiums reaching $461 billion in 2025, according to LIMRA—yet most consumers still cannot get a straight answer about how a fixed index annuity differs from a multi-year guaranteed annuity without first surrendering their phone number. My Annuity Store has spent six years building a content library and a 90+ carrier shelf precisely to remove that friction. Andy is the natural next step."We are the only independent annuity brokerage we know of that has wired live rates, carrier brochures, and a real producer handoff into a single AI-powered conversational interface," Caudill added. "If a competitor wants to copy this, please do. The shoppers win either way."BUILT WITH COMPLIANCE FIRSTAndy was developed in-house at My Annuity Store with explicit attention to suitability and consumer-protection rules. The assistant:• Identifies itself as a research assistant, not a licensed producer• Refuses to make personalized product recommendations• Discloses that any actual annuity purchase requires speaking with a licensed producer• Automatically hands off tax, legal, RMD, and estate questions to a human specialist• Logs every conversation turn for review and quality monitoring• Operates under My Annuity Store's existing licensing in 47 statesABOUT MY ANNUITY STOREMy Annuity Store, Inc. is an independent annuity brokerage founded in 2020 and headquartered in Indianapolis. The firm represents 90+ top annuity companies and serves more than 500 clients nationwide. In 2025, My Annuity Store was named the Top Multi-Carrier Annuity Platform by Insurance Business Review. The company’s mission is to help middle-class Americans retire with dignity. It does this through clear education, live rate data, and a truly independent product shelf.MEDIA CONTACTJason Caudill, MBACo-Founder & President, My Annuity Store, Inc.Email: press@myannuitystore.comPhone: 855-583-1104Press page: myannuitystore.com/press

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