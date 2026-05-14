IntouchAI Named Technology of the Year at 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Awards

IntouchCX's AI was recognized for driving measurable CX outcomes across the full customer journey.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntouchCX , a global leader in customer experience (CX) management, AI services, trust and safety, and back-office operations, announced that IntouchAI has been named Technology of the Year (Product) in the 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The recognition validates IntouchCX's core design philosophy: that AI should amplify human potential in the contact center.The IntouchAI™ automation framework is a strategic shift towards intelligent, end-to-end customer experience operations, combining advanced generative AI with sophisticated automation to enhance performance across the full interaction lifecycle. Designed to seamlessly integrate with existing tech stacks, IntouchAI™ takes a holistic approach to optimizing workflows before, during and after customer engagements to improve efficiency, personalization and insight generation. By unifying people, processes and technology, it enables organizations to reduce friction, elevate agent productivity and deliver more consistent, high quality outcomes."This recognition reflects where the industry is heading ,” said Brent Stevenson, Chief Experience Officer at IntouchCX. “The brands winning in CX aren't choosing between AI and people, they're using AI to make their people exceptional. Our expertise is in the utility of AI, determining how it is leveraged and where our people exist in that ecosystem."The business impact is measurable. For a leading vacation rental marketplace, IntouchAI streamlined complex concession workflows and real-time agent decision making, driving a 41% increase in expense accuracy and projecting $17.6 million in annual network-wide savings.“IntouchAI is solving the right problem: not replacing agents, but freeing them,” said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “A real-time decision support system that guides agents without requiring complex back-end integrations removes the technical barriers that have historically slowed AI adoption in contact centers. The focus on empathy, judgment, and relationship-building as the outcomes is exactly the right framing.”As AI adoption accelerates across global BPO and CX outsourcing, IntouchCX remains focused on human-AI collaboration that is enterprise ready and built to deliver outcomes from day one.For the complete list of 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Award winners, visit www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-excellence-in-customer-service-awards-from-scripts-to-strategy-the-winners-who-proved-that-how-you-treat-people-still-wins About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world’s biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics. For more, please visit IntouchCX.com About Business Intelligence GroupBusiness Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates more than 10 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership.Media Contact

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