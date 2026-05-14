Crux and Nuveen Announce $500M Debt Financing Facility to Scale Clean Critical Infrastructure as US Energy Demand Surges

Facility supports Crux’s multi-billion-dollar tax equity pipeline as Crux scales its commercial participation in the clean energy financing market.

With this facility, we are well positioned to invest at the speed and volume the current moment demands.” — Alfred Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Crux

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Crux , the capital platform for the clean economy, announced the closing of a $500 million debt financing facility with Nuveen Energy Infrastructure Credit (EIC), the infrastructure credit investment platform that is part of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA with $1.4 trillion in assets under management. The facility will be used to finance Crux-led tax driven investments including hybrid tax equity, accelerating the deployment of clean energy at a time when the need for electrons is more critical than ever.The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for US energy markets. Surging electricity demand driven by AI, electrification, and population growth — coupled with ongoing geopolitical instability affecting global oil prices — is accelerating the need for reliable, domestically produced clean energy. This deal underscores strong investor appetite driving continued momentum in the American clean energy sector.The program will scale Crux’s role as a general partner in tax driven investment strategies (including hybrid tax equity transactions) across a broad portfolio of US investments, marking a significant milestone in its evolution from high-growth startup to powerful commercial participant in clean energy finance. Crux anticipates continuing to commit capital alongside institutional partners, servicing a growing clean energy tax equity market that reached approximately $36.6 billion in 2025 — a 23% increase from 2024.Since launching its tax and preferred equity offering, Crux has executed over $1 billion in signed term sheets to date, with more than $9 billion in indications of interest issued, reflecting strong demand for these structures and Crux’s central role in executing them.Publicly announced Crux deals include a $340 million tax equity investment to support a 413 MWdc utility-scale solar project in Texas. Crux deals are typically structured as hybrid partnership flips to monetize tax credits; hybrid tax equity structures now account for more than 75% of all tax equity investments, according to Crux market data.“We founded Crux to unlock bottlenecks in the financing of clean and critical infrastructure, and this facility marks a major milestone in that mission,” said Alfred Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Crux. “Our multi-disciplinary team, market-leading data, and AI-powered platform give us advantages in underwriting and executing deals across a growing, diversified pipeline. With this facility, we are well positioned to invest at the speed and volume the current moment demands.”Crux is modernizing how capital is raised and deployed across clean energy and manufacturing. Originally built at the center of the transferable tax credit market, the company has quickly expanded across the full capital stack — including debt, preferred equity, and tax equity.The financing represents a meaningful advance in Crux’s capital markets strategy and is designed to support long-term growth while maintaining strong alignment with Crux’s institutional partners.Nuveen Energy Infrastructure Credit is one of the most established and active investors in clean energy and infrastructure finance, bringing deep market expertise and a shared commitment to accelerating US clean energy deployment at a critical moment of rising domestic energy demand. Nuveen’s EIC team provides flexible financing structures, ranging from credit facilities and structured debt and equity solutions to preferred tax equity investments. EIC partners with management teams and infrastructure equity sponsors to support project development, construction, and long-term asset ownership."Crux has built an innovative platform at the forefront of the renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure markets. We are excited to partner with this outstanding team and platform to accelerate the growth of renewable and infrastructure supply chain companies and support the continued development of a growing tax credit market”, said Don Dimitrievich, Head of Nuveen Energy Infrastructure Credit.Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to Crux, and Milbank LLP served as legal advisor to Nuveen.# # #ABOUT CRUXCrux is the capital platform for the clean economy. Crux modernizes capital raising and deployment for clean energy and critical infrastructure with solutions across advisory, investments, technology, and intelligence. Since 2023, Crux has executed billions of dollars in capital transactions for clients. Offerings of securities are undertaken by Crux Capital Securities, LLC, Crux’s registered broker-dealer. Crux has raised more than $77 million in funding from venture capital and strategic investors. For more information, visit cruxclimate.com.ABOUT NUVEENNuveen, a TIAA company, is a global investment leader, managing $1.4T in public and private assets for clients around the world, as of December 31, 2025. With broad expertise across income and alternatives, we invest in the growth of businesses, real estate, infrastructure, and natural capital, providing clients with the reliability, access, and foresight unique to our 125+ year heritage. Our prevailing perspective on the future drives our ambition to innovate and adapt our business to the changing needs of investors — all to pursue lasting performance for our clients, our communities, and our global economy. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy, sell or hold a security or investment strategy, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Financial professionals should independently evaluate the risks associated with products or services and exercise independent judgment with respect to their clients.Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible.Concentration in infrastructure-related securities involves sector and concentration risk, particularly greater exposure to adverse economic, regulatory, political, legal, liquidity, and tax risks associated with MLPs and REITs.Nuveen, LLC provides investment solutions through its investment specialists.5396382

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.