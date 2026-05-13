Michigan Auto Law Attorney Steven Gursten Tells New Jersey Lawyers the Truth About CURE Auto Insurance

Nationally Recognized Insurance Lawyer and Consumer Advocate Speaks about CURE Auto Insurance’s Claims Handling and Customer Complaints

In 2024 alone, the New Jersey State Department of Banking and Insurance ranked CURE the single worst auto insurance company based on consumer complaints.” — Steve Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Auto Law , Michigan’s largest law firm in Michigan dedicated exclusively to helping people injured in car accident and truck accident cases, announces that Steven Gursten presented "The Truth About CURE Auto Insurance" as a featured speaker at the New Jersey Association for Justice’s Boardwalk Seminar on May 1, 2026.One of only three lawyers in the United States to receive the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group Hall of Fame Award, Gursten is also listed in Best Lawyers in America and has been repeatedly voted one of the top 50 lawyers in Michigan by Super Lawyers.Drawing on reporting from Michigan newspapers, his own law firm’s first-hand experience dealing with CURE, as well as publicly available consumer complaint data from the Michigan Department of Insurance, Gursten presented a troubling pattern of consumer harm tied to CURE Auto Insurance since the New Jersey-based insurer entered Michigan in mid-2021.“Consumer complaints against CURE have been increasing in both Michigan and New Jersey,” Gursten said. “In 2024 alone, CURE ranked second for consumer complaints among Michigan’s 82 largest auto insurers, despite being only the 16th largest auto insurance company in the state. In New Jersey that same year, the State Department of Banking and Insurance ranked CURE the single worst auto insurance company based on consumer complaints. This is information that everyone - car accident victims, consumers, and attorneys need to know.”Key topics addressed during the presentation included:• CURE sued both Michigan Auto Law and Steve Gursten after Gursten published a blog post raising concerns about CURE’s claims handling practices.• In 2024, CURE had the second-highest number of consumer complaints among Michigan’s 82 largest auto insurers, despite being only the 16th largestinsurer in the state.• CURE also had the third-highest complaint ratio among Michigan’s 82 largest auto insurers in 2024. The complaint ratio measures complaints relative to premium dollars collected.• Fifty-four percent of consumer complaints filed against CURE in Michigan in 2024 involved claims handling issues.• In New Jersey in 2024, CURE ranked as the single worst auto insurance company based on consumer complaints among the state’s 24 largest auto insurers, despite being only the 13th largest insurer, according to the State of New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance.• CURE also had the highest valid complaint ratio and the highest valid complaint index among New Jersey auto insurers in 2024, measuring complaints relative to company size and against competitors.• Following a 2025 Detroit News exposé on CURE’s total loss claims handling, Michigan’s Insurance Commissioner issued Bulletin 2025-25-INS stating that declaring a vehicle a total loss, having the claimant transfer title, and then refusing to pay the claim is an abusive and improper claims practice.• Over a five-month period spanning 139 days in Michigan, CURE revoked more than one auto insurance policy per day.About Michigan Auto LawMichigan Auto Law is the leading and largest law firm in Michigan dedicated exclusively to auto and truck accident cases. Steven Gursten and his team have litigated thousands of motor vehicle crash and personal injury cases, securing the largest auto and truck accident settlement in Michigan and more million-dollar results than any law firm in the state. The firm has appeared on top reported settlement and verdict lists for over 20 consecutive years, holds a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and has been named to Best Lawyers in America for more than 10 consecutive years. Michigan Auto Law also holds the Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent AV Rating for Highest Level of Professional Excellence and has been recognized among the Best Law Firms in the United States. For more information, visit www.MichiganAutoLaw.com For Media Inquiries:Dawn Kelley, Expand Marketing GroupPhone: 734-765-1429 | Email: DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.comKatrina Luts, Expand Marketing GroupPhone: 586-747-7418 | Email: KatrinaL@ExpandMarketingGroup.com

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