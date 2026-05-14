BlueCrown Hires UBS Recruiter to Lead Talent Acquisition

Caroline Sim, Vice President, Human Resources at BlueCrown

Caroline Sim joins BlueCrown from UBS to lead talent acquisition across the firm’s institutional investment platform.

Talent is one of the most important drivers of long-term performance in our business.” — Michael B. Patrick

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueCrown® today announced the appointment of Caroline Sim as Vice President, Human Resources, where she will lead the firm’s talent acquisition strategy across its investment and operating businesses in North America.

Sim joins BlueCrown from UBS, where she held senior recruiting roles across investment banking and asset management. She brings more than a decade of experience partnering with senior leadership teams on executive hiring, workforce planning, and organizational development during periods of expansion across global financial institutions.

At BlueCrown, Caroline Sim will focus on strengthening senior-level hiring across private equity, private credit, hedge fund strategies, and real assets. She will lead efforts to attract experienced professionals from leading global financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and other major investment firms, supporting the continued scaling of BlueCrown’s institutional investment platform.

Michael B. Patrick, Chief Executive Officer of BlueCrown, said:

“Talent is one of the most important drivers of long-term performance in our business. Caroline brings deep experience building and advising high-performing investment teams across global financial institutions, and her appointment strengthens our ability to attract and develop exceptional talent as we continue to scale our platform.”

Caroline Sim, Vice President, Human Resources, said:

“I am passionate about talent attraction and retention, and about building environments where people can do their best work. BlueCrown is entering an important phase of growth, and I look forward to helping further strengthen its global platform and leadership team.”

About BlueCrown

BlueCrown is an asset manager investing across private markets on behalf of corporate, institutional, government, and individual clients. As a fiduciary, we act in our clients’ best interests by delivering disciplined investment strategies aligned with their objectives. We seek to identify differentiated opportunities across alternative investments, guided by a long-term perspective and a commitment to integrity, alignment, and value creation.

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