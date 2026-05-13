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As America Nears Its 250th Anniversary, Atlanta’s PLAY Concert Explores Cultural Collaboration

Promotional poster for PLAY: Voices of AAPI featuring live musicians, traditional instruments, and cross-cultural contemporary concert performance in Atlanta.

Magic Eastern Ensemble presents PLAY: Voices of AAPI, a contemporary live concert experience blending traditional instruments with jazz, rock, cinematic music, and modern live performance during AAPI Heritage Month in Roswell, Georgia.

A contemporary live concert experience exploring how traditional instruments can naturally exist within today’s musical world.

We want audiences to experience these instruments not as something distant or historical, but as something emotionally immediate that can exist naturally in contemporary life.”
— Yao Lu, Founder & Artistic Director of Magic Eastern Ensemble
ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America Nears Its 250th Anniversary, Atlanta’s PLAY Concert Explores the Future of Cultural Collaboration Through Live Music

A contemporary concert experience blending traditional instruments with cinematic, jazz, rock, and modern live performance during AAPI Heritage Month

Roswell, GA — Magic Eastern Ensemble will present PLAY: AAPI Concert Experience on May 23, 2026 at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center as part of AAPI Heritage Month programming in Metro Atlanta.

Supported by the City of Roswell and the Roswell Cultural Arts Center, the concert explores how traditional instruments can move beyond preservation and become part of contemporary musical life.

Led by Atlanta-based musician and founder Yao Lu, PLAY combines guzheng and bamboo flute with live band instrumentation, cinematic textures, jazz influences, ambient sound design, and modern crossover arrangements.

Rather than framing traditional instruments as museum pieces or symbols of nostalgia, the concert approaches them as living instruments capable of evolving alongside contemporary music culture and contemporary audiences.

The performance also features collaborations with guest artists from across Atlanta’s live music community, including performers with backgrounds in jazz studies, commercial music, rock performance, orchestral performance, and contemporary music education.

Featured collaborators include pianist Michael Solomon, guitarist Dustin Fichter, bassist Dustin S. Williams, drummer Sam Groveman, and violinist Yudian Yang. Together, the ensemble brings influences from jazz, rock, cinematic music, orchestral performance, funk, R&B, and modern crossover performance into a shared live concert setting.

By bringing together musicians from different artistic backgrounds, PLAY aims to create a concert experience that feels collaborative, modern, and emotionally accessible to audiences beyond traditional genre boundaries.

“As artists, we’re interested in what happens when tradition is allowed to evolve naturally,” said Yao Lu. “We want audiences to experience these instruments not as something distant or historical, but as something emotionally immediate that can exist naturally in contemporary life.”

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, PLAY also reflects broader conversations surrounding identity, creativity, and how diverse artistic voices continue shaping the future of American cultural expression.

Magic Eastern Ensemble has previously appeared at major Atlanta-area festivals and venues including the Atlanta International Night Market, Atlanta Dogwood Festival, Aurora Theatre, and Lawrenceville Arts Center, and has been featured by media outlets including WABE (NPR), 11Alive (NBC), and WATL-TV.

Event Information

PLAY: AAPI Concert Experience
Friday, May 23, 2026
Roswell Cultural Arts Center
950 Forrest Street
Roswell, GA 30075

Doors Open: 6:30 PM
Concert Begins: 7:00 PM

Tickets and information:
https://www.magiceastern.org

Media Contact

Yao Lu
Founder & Artistic Director
Magic Eastern Ensemble
info@magiceastern.org
https://www.magiceastern.org

YAO
Magic Eastern Ensemble, INC
+1 470-886-0757
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As America Nears Its 250th Anniversary, Atlanta’s PLAY Concert Explores Cultural Collaboration

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