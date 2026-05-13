La. Guard Soldiers mobilize to support security mission in Washington, D.C.

By Sgt. 1st Class Scott D. Longstreet, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

PINEVILLE, La. – Approximately 125 Louisiana National Guard Soldiers departed Louisiana this week for Washington, D.C., where they will support the District of Columbia National Guard, Metropolitan Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies beginning May 12.

Soldiers assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the 225th Engineer Brigade will augment the DCNG in a joint effort to reduce crime, restore law and order and protect federal buildings, national monuments and other federal properties. The mission is part of a broader National Guard support operation involving multiple states in support of the District of Columbia and America 250.

Prior to departure, Soldiers received remarks and mission guidance from Command Sgt. Maj. Sud A. Robertson, Louisiana National Guard senior enlisted advisor – Army, along with unit leadership and senior noncommissioned officers supporting the mobilization effort.

The Louisiana National Guard and its citizen-Soldiers remain trained, ready and prepared to support communities across the country whenever and wherever they are needed in service to the United States and the State of Louisiana.