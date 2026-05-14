Ohio Elks Grants Available to Help Fund Equipment Purchases for Local Government Agencies and 501(c)3 Organizations
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Ohio Elks Association community service grant applications now available
The application is available to review at Ohio Elks Community Service Grants. When completed, the application must be submitted by the local Elks lodge. A price quote or estimate must be included with the application for the item being purchased.
“This Ohio Elks grant is intended to help purchase equipment―something you can touch and feel―not services or training expenses,” said Jon Felice, Ohio Elks Association Community Service Grant Chairman. “This is a competitive grant, and applications are judged on community impact, with new applicants favored over past recipients. All documentation must be emailed to me by the Elks lodge involved no later than August 1st, 2026. Contact me at 440-376-2337 or at Jonathan.felice@airgas.com with any questions.”
BRAD SMITH
Ohio Elks Association
+1 740-244-7445
pr@ohioelks.org
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