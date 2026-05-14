InnerGroup appoints Mabel Nash Greenberg to lead InnerTalent, a new talent solution for in-house teams

Mabel Nash Greenberg - InnerGroup InnerGroup Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnerGroup has appointed Mabel Nash Greenberg to lead the launch and global expansion of InnerTalent, a new offering designed to help brands scale in-house marketing capabilities through embedded creative, operational, and strategic expertise.Nash Greenberg brings fourteen years of experience building brands, products, creative systems, and global teams across marketing, media, wellness, and consumer brands. She will lead InnerTalent globally, working closely with clients to help build more agile, capable in-house teams.Finding good marketing and creative talent has always been hard. Right now, it is harder than ever. Brands are navigating hiring freezes, tighter budgets, and rapidly shifting priorities, while demand for specialized expertise across creative, operations, production and strategy keeps growing. The old model of hiring, onboarding, and hoping for the best is not keeping pace.Built specifically for in-house agencies, InnerTalent gives organizations flexible access to marketing and creative talent that can slot into existing teams and start contributing quickly without the delays and friction that come with traditional hiring.Because InnerGroup works closely with marketing organizations on how their internal teams actually function, the talent it places understands the environment from day one.James Sanderson, CEO of InnerGroup, said: "Business success is directly linked to the talent a company hires. But finding the right people is getting harder. And because through InnerStudio, we are practitioners and prolific recruiters, we know what good looks like inside an in-house agency, whether that means one person or an entire team. We’re very excited that Mabel has joined us to lead this new and unique offering."Nash Greenberg said: "Good talent is not just about skills. It is about fit. An in-house agency has its own rhythm, its own culture, its own way of getting things done. External talent only adds value when they understand that and can work within it quickly. That is what InnerTalent is designed to do."About InnerGroupInnerGroup is a global in-house marketing operations company that helps brands build and improve their in-house marketing and creative teams through operations advisory, talent and staffing, offshore creative production, and AI automation. An EKCS company, InnerGroup operates across the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia.

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