Christ's Mission Online Launching to Provide Free Websites and Web Hosting to Churches in Africa With No Web Presence

African economy showing why we need free websites and web hosting.

Christ's Mission Online is forming a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing free websites and web hosting to Christian churches in Africa that have no digital presence.

Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.” — Mark 16:15

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christ's Mission Online is forming a nonprofit organization stepping into the digital mission field with a goal to help African churches in poverty-stricken areas carry the message of Jesus Christ: to build and host professional websites for Christian churches across Africa that have no online presence — with no cost to the church. Christ's Mission Online, a forming 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Lincoln, Nebraska, officially launched its crowdfunding campaign this week on GoFundMe with a $30,000 fundraising goal aimed at making free church websites in Africa a reality for hundreds of congregations that cannot afford digital access.Rod Atwood, a Christian, is the founder and CEO of Websnoogie, LLC, an Omaha, Nebraska-based web design and web hosting company that has served dozens of organizations across the United States for over a decade. God has directed that experience into something far greater than commerce. Christ's Mission Online represents the formalization of that calling as a Christian nonprofit organization built entirely around serving African churches.Keeping with scripture to share the message of Jesus Christ, as it is written, "Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature." (Mark 16:15), this mission exists to support churches in Africa that have no voice online because they simply cannot afford one. In many of these nations, a basic website costs more than a congregation earns in a month. In some of the most remote and underserved regions, annual web hosting fees alone can exceed a pastor's entire yearly income.Christ's Mission Online will partner directly with local churches to build professional, mobile-ready websites tailored to each congregation's culture, language, and ministry vision — a church digital ministry built on relationship, accountability, and carrying the name of Jesus Christ to every corner of the earth.The digital divide facing African churches is well-documented. According to World Bank data ( https://www.worldbank.org/en/publication/poverty-prosperity-and-planet ), more than 430 million people across Sub-Saharan Africa live on less than $2.15 per day. The pastors shepherding these communities operate on razor-thin margins. In nations like Niger, Chad, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, a standard web hosting plan can represent weeks or even months of a church leader's income — a cost that makes free web hosting for churches not a luxury, but a need that is not being met.Christ's Mission Online is actively seeking partnerships with churches across Africa, the United States, and around the world. All Christian denominations are invited to partner. Christ's Mission Online sees the need that all Christian churches deserve a website to reach their flock and community. The only qualification is that a church be of the Christian faith, located in Africa, and currently without a professional church online presence.The GoFundMe campaign, now live at https://www.gofundme.com/f/christs-mission-online-free-church-websites , is the primary vehicle for raising the startup and operational funding needed to bring free websites and hosting to economically challenged areas of Africa at full capacity.Short GoFundMe web address:The Christ's Mission Online website will be atEvery dollar raised goes directly toward building websites, funding domain registrations, and sustaining the hosting infrastructure that will keep these churches visible to the world indefinitely. This is digital evangelism in its purest form — powered entirely by the generosity of believers who understand that the Great Commission is not bound by geography or bandwidth.If giving financially is not possible at this time, that is completely fine. Rod Atwood shares, "If you feel led, please pray for this mission and share the following link with friends, family, or your church — because even a $5 donation will perform God's mission and help put another African church on the map for Jesus Christ."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.