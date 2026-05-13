Peloton Consulting Announces Strategic Investment from Sunstone Partners to Accelerate AI Enabled Innovation and Growth

Sunstone brings not only capital, but also valuable strategic insight and a proven track record of supporting high-growth, AI-enabled firms like ours.” — Guy F. Daniello, Founder and CEO, Peloton Consulting Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peloton Consulting Group, an Oracle partner specializing in AI-driven transformations, today announced a strategic investment from Sunstone Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on technology- and AI-enabled services companies.The partnership with Sunstone Partners marks a significant milestone in Peloton’s evolution and positions the Company to accelerate organic and inorganic growth, further enhance innovation, expand its service offerings, and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes.Peloton has built a strong reputation for a client-first culture, deep technical and AI-enabled expertise, and helping highly complex, global organizations to modernize operations through best-in-class technologies and deep industry expertise across Retail, CPG, Manufacturing, and Financial Services, among other sectors. With Sunstone’s support, Peloton will invest in scaling its capabilities across Oracle Cloud Applications and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, as well as data, analytics, and AI technologies. The Company will also continue to enhance its global delivery capabilities, currently supported by top-tier talent in North America, Latin America, and India.“We are thrilled to partner with Sunstone Partners as we enter this next phase of growth,” said Guy F. Daniello, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Peloton Consulting Group. “Sunstone brings not only capital, but also valuable strategic insight and a proven track record of supporting high-growth, AI-enabled firms like ours. This investment enables us to further innovate our roadmap, expand our global footprint, and continue delivering transformative solutions to our clients.”“Oracle’s partner ecosystem plays an important role in helping customers adopt cloud and AI technologies,” said Dan Haller, SVP, North America Alliances, Channels & ISV Partnerships, Oracle. “Peloton’s industry expertise and commitment to customer success help organizations modernize and realize value with Oracle technologies. We value our collaboration and ongoing work to support customer innovation.”Sunstone Partners has extensive experience partnering with technology-led companies and helping them scale through organic growth and targeted acquisitions. The firm’s investment in Peloton reflects strong confidence in Peloton’s leadership team, client-centric approach, and market opportunity.“Peloton has established itself as a trusted partner to organizations navigating complex transformations with the Company’s best-in-class professional and managed-AI service offerings,” said Mike Biggee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Sunstone Partners. “We are excited to support Peloton’s continued growth and help accelerate its vision of delivering impactful, technology-driven solutions to its clients. We are thrilled to partner with Guy and Peloton’s exceptional leadership team.”Guggenheim Securities, LLC, served as exclusive financial advisor, and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Peloton in the transaction. Houlihan Lokey and BrightTower served as co-financial advisors and Choate Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal advisor to Sunstone Partners. Crescent Capital Group provided debt financing in support of the transaction.About Peloton Consulting GroupPeloton Consulting Group is a leading global professional services firm with connected capabilities to envision and implement AI-enabled transformation. Peloton combines a client-first culture and deep industry, process, technology (cloud and AI), and analytic expertise to drive results. For more information, visit www.pelotongroup.com About Sunstone PartnersSunstone Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that invests in technology- and AI-enabled services companies. The firm seeks to partner with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $1.7 billion committed capital to its three funds. Sunstone Partners has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine’s “Founder-Friendly Investors” list in each of 2020 through 2025. For more information, visit www.sunstonepartners.com

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