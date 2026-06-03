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Green Revolution Launches New Website and Refreshed Brand Identity

WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington-based Green Revolution announces a redesigned digital presence focused on brand education, company history, and customer transparency. Green Revolution, a Washington-based company founded in 2015, today announced the launch of its redesigned website, greenrevolutioncbd.com, along with a refreshed visual identity and updated brand experience. The new website reflects Green Revolution’s continued evolution after more than a decade in business. The redesign introduces a cleaner layout, updated brand visuals, improved navigation, and expanded educational information about the company’s background, values, quality standards, and commitment to transparency.

Founded during the early days of Washington State’s regulated cannabis industry, Green Revolution has built its reputation around careful formulation, quality-focused operations, and a customer-first approach. The updated website was created to provide visitors with a clearer understanding of the company’s story, internal standards, and long-term mission.

A More Organized Digital Experience

The redesigned website features an improved structure that makes it easier for visitors to learn about Green Revolution, review company information, and access educational resources. The updated platform also includes clearer navigation, a refreshed visual system, and expanded transparency resources.

As part of the relaunch, Green Revolution has organized its website content around company education, brand history, quality practices, and customer support. The goal is to create a more accessible and informative online experience for both longtime customers and new visitors.

Built on a Decade of Customer Trust

Since its founding in 2015, Green Revolution has grown from a Washington-based company into a recognized name with a decade of experience in a highly regulated industry. The company’s updated website highlights its focus on consistency, responsible operations, and transparency.

The website also provides access to publicly available Certificates of Analysis and additional company information designed to help visitors better understand Green Revolution’s quality standards.

About Green Revolution

Green Revolution is a Washington State-based company founded in 2015. The company has spent more than a decade developing its brand, internal standards, and customer-focused approach within a regulated marketplace. Green Revolution’s redesigned website reflects its continued commitment to transparency, education, and responsible growth.

Learn more at greenrevolutioncbd.com and follow @greenrevolution_cbd on Instagram.

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Green Revolution Launches New Website and Refreshed Brand Identity

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