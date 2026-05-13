From Regional Champion to National Podium: Aliana ‘Ali’ Coles Dazzles in Savannah Debut

Aliana "Ali" Coles (Buckeye Gymnastics, Columbus OH) on her silver-medal Balance Beam routine at the 2026 Women's Development Program Eastern Championships in Savannah.

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ali Coles, a rising star at Buckeye Gymnastics, capped off an amazing Level 9 season with a standout performance at the 2026 Women's Development Program Eastern Championships. Competing in the Junior 6 division from April 30 to May 3, Coles made an unforgettable national debut, posting an impressive 37.350 all-around score.Coles entered the weekend with significant momentum. After clinching the Vault title at the Ohio State Championships and dominating the Region 5 Championships with first-place finishes on both Bars and Vault, she proved she belonged on the national stage. In Savannah, she secured a fifth-place all-around finish, highlighted by a stunning silver medal on Balance Beam, fifth on Floor Exercise, and seventh on Vault.Known for her blend of power and artistry, Coles delivered a Floor Exercise routine that captivated judges and spectators alike. Reflecting on her performance, Coles noted she was most proud of her focus on Balance Beam and Floor Exercise, where her technical precision truly shone."I've always dreamed of the national stage," said Coles, who trains in Columbus, Ohio. "It's about bringing the training and support I have here in Ohio to the biggest podiums."That support was on full display in Savannah. With family traveling from Ohio and Florida to cheer her on, Coles expressed deep gratitude for the "home-crowd" energy that fueled her performance.The future looks even brighter for the young athlete. This summer, Coles begins her transition to Level 10, with early training clips already showing her mastering elite-level skills like the triple wolf turn.Follow Ali's JourneyStay connected with Ali as she trains, competes, and chases her Olympic dream:• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alicolesgymnast/ • TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ali_coles • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@alicoles_gymnast • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alicolesgymnast

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