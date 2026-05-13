Traffic Advisory - Ingraham Boulevard Bridge between Edsel Drive and Santa Cruz Drive Closed May 18-June 19

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 13, 2026) – The Ingraham Boulevard bridge between Edsel Drive and Santa Cruz Drive will be closed Monday, May 18 through Friday, June 19. This bridge closure is required for bridge rehabilitation work to be performed by Structural Technologies.

Travelers are directed to a detour with signage and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Structural Technologies at 954-489-3391.

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