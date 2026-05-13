Good Money Announces Exclusive Bottle Signing & Meet-n-Greet with Music Icon Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla$ign Exclusive Bottle Signing Event

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Money is thrilled to announce that multi-platinum artist and cultural icon Ty Dolla $ign will make a special appearance at Walmart located at 3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in N. Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, May 29, 2026, for an exclusive meet-n-greet and bottle signing event.Fans and enthusiasts alike will have the rare opportunity to meet Ty Dolla $ign in person, capture a photo, and have their bottles of Good Money Canadian Whisky and Le Bon Argent Champagne personally signed.This can’t-miss event celebrates the luxury, creativity, and culture that define the Good Money lifestyle.Event Details:Walmart3950 W. Lake Mead Blvd., N. Las Vegas, NevadaFriday, May 29, 20261:00 PM – 4:00 PMJoin us for an unforgettable afternoon of music, style, and celebration with Ty Dolla $ign and Good Money — where excellence is always in good tasteDon’t miss your chance to turn up with @goodmoneywhisky 🥃 and @lebonargent 🥂 — we can’t wait to see you there!

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