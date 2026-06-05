KwickPOS and Samsung Electronics America Collaborate to Transform Mobile Payments for Restaurants

KwickPOS enabled by Samsung

This partnership empowers businesses to leverage familiar Samsung Galaxy devices as secure payment terminals, enhancing service speed and convenience for customers while driving operational efficiency” — Kevin Eaton

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowering Restaurants with Next-Gen Mobile Payments. This collaboration enhances payment flexibility for restaurants across North America, including fine dining, casual dining, fast casual, QSRs, coffee shops, and chains. By enabling card and digital wallet payments at tables, counters, or in the field, the solution streamlines operations and reduces friction, empowering small-to-midsize businesses to adapt to evolving customer needs.

Beyond Payments: A Comprehensive Business Solution. The KwickPOS mobile app integrates more than just payments—it unifies gift cards, loyalty programs, reservations, and marketing tools into a single platform. With quick and easy onboarding, transparent pricing, and minimal setup time, businesses can begin accepting payments within minutes, significantly reducing logistics and hardware costs.

Four Key Pillars of Innovation. The solution is built on four foundational pillars to enhance restaurant operations:

Cost-Effective Scalability:

By replacing expensive, proprietary credit card readers with familiar Samsung Galaxy devices, restaurants can deploy mobile terminals efficiently, reducing upfront costs and simplifying logistics.

Streamlined Tableside Service:

The "Tap-to-Pay" feature allows servers to take orders and process payments in one seamless interaction, reducing wait times, increasing table turnover, and enabling service anywhere—from dining rooms to outdoor patios.

PCI Compliance:

Every device is anchored by Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform built into Samsung devices from the chip up, combined with cloud-based solutions that enable businesses to secure, deploy, and manage devices safely. Paired with KwickPOS’s fully PCI-compliant software architecture, merchants can accept payments confidently, knowing their operational network and customer data strictly align with rigorous global industry security standards.



Unified Business Management:

The KwickPOS app serves as a complete command center, integrating real-time inventory, reservations, loyalty programs, and digital marketing tools into one handheld interface, ensuring frictionless operations for businesses of all sizes.

Leadership Insights "Software-based payments can only scale effectively when security and trust are foundational," said Scott Spencer, President of the Americas at Ingenico. "Our collaboration with Samsung and Talus delivers certified SoftPOS technology to businesses seeking flexibility without compromising security."

"At KwickPOS, our mission is to equip restaurant owners with the most effective and convenient tools to manage their businesses," said Ming Ye, CEO of KwickPOS. "By partnering with Samsung, we are eliminating the barriers of costly proprietary hardware. This solution empowers merchants to turn their existing devices into powerful payment terminals, enabling them to accept payments anywhere—from the counter to the table—with confidence and ease."

“Samsung Galaxy devices are empowering restaurants of all sizes to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations,” said Kevin Eaton, Director of Business Development for Samsung Electronics America’s Mobile B2B Business. “Through our work with KwickPOS, small and medium-sized restaurants can now use familiar Samsung devices table-side to take orders and process payments seamlessly. This enables faster service, improved table turnover, and ultimately, better business results."

Experience the Solution at SEAA 2026

The solution will be showcased at KwickPOS trade show booth #97 at the Southwest Acquirers Association (SEAA) Show 2026, held at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami from June 8–10, 2026. Interested merchants, resellers, and integrators can schedule meetings and demos by emailing sales@kwickpos.com.



About KwickPOS: KwickPOS is a leading provider of integrated payments technology for the restaurant industry. Its mobile app empowers businesses with flexible payment solutions, unified management tools, and seamless operations.

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