REALISTS Officially Launches in the United States

Company establishes U.S. subsidiary and appoints Greg Rhinehart as Vice President of Strategic Development and Sales USA.

DELAWARE, OH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REALISTS Training Technologies AG, a Germany-based company focused on spine surgery simulation and surgical training, today announced its official launch in the United States. The expansion includes the formation of a new U.S. subsidiary, REALISTS USA, Inc., and the appointment of Greg Rhinehart as Vice President of Strategic Development and Sales USA to lead commercial growth in the market.

REALISTS is entering the U.S. market at a time when hospitals, academic centers, and medical device companies are under growing pressure to deliver training that is more repeatable, scalable, and operationally efficient. In spine, that challenge is especially clear. Cadaver-based education remains important, but it is difficult to scale, costly to coordinate, and variable by nature. REALISTS is focused on helping organizations build more consistent training programs through a cadaver-independent simulation platform designed specifically for spine surgery education.

Before launching in the United States, REALISTS built scientific and commercial traction across more than 60 countries, giving the company an established international foundation as it expands into the U.S. market.

The company's training ecosystem combines realistic haptics, imaging-relevant visualization, and structured learning workflows to support repeatable practice and measurable skills development. Its approach is built around needs shared across the U.S. market, including training consistency, standardized learning experiences, and greater flexibility for commercial and educational deployment.

"The United States is a critical market for the future of spine training," said Dr. Luis Bernal, Chief Executive Officer of REALISTS. "Our launch in the U.S. reflects a clear need we continue to hear from partners and training leaders. They want training solutions that are easier to repeat, easier to scale, and better aligned with the realities of modern surgical education. We are building our presence in the U.S. to support that need directly."

As part of the expansion, REALISTS has appointed Greg Rhinehart as Vice President of Strategic Project and Sales. Rhinehart brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience in orthopedic and spine medical technology. Most recently, he held senior sales and market development roles at several U.S. surgical device companies, where he led strategic accounts, built distributor networks, and supported education-driven growth programs across hospital systems and academic centers.

"REALISTS addresses a real problem in the U.S. market," said Greg Rhinehart as Vice President of Strategic Development and Sales USA at REALISTS. "Medical device companies and training institutions need ways to deliver high-quality spine education with more consistency and less operational friction. REALISTS brings a focused solution to that challenge, and I'm excited to help expand its presence across the U.S."

REALISTS' U.S. launch is part of the company's broader strategy to support the adoption of simulation-based training in spine.

About REALISTS

REALISTS Training Technologies AG is a surgical training company focused on simulation-based education for spine surgery. Headquartered in Germany, the company develops cadaver-independent training solutions designed to support realistic procedural practice, imaging-relevant learning, and structured performance development. REALISTS works with medical device companies, educators, and academic programs seeking more scalable and repeatable approaches to spine training.

To learn more visit https://realists.de/.



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