Austin Psychologist Releases Debut Children's Book Rooted in Her Own Story of Resilience

The Seasons of Little Tree Offers Young Readers a Story of Belonging, Identity, and the Courage It Takes to Keep Growing

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nahal Delpassand , PsyD, a licensed psychologist, speaker, and writer based in Austin, Texas, today announced the release of her debut children's book, The Seasons of Little Tree. The self-published picture book follows a small tree as it learns to find its place through each changing season — an honest story about growth, belonging, and the strength to keep going through every season of change.Dr. Delpassand has spent nearly a decade in private practice working with individuals navigating life transitions and personal identity disruption, including chronic illness and infertility. Dr. Delpassand grew up with congenital cerebral palsy, and the themes woven through The Seasons of Little Tree draw directly from that lived experience. She wrote the book for every child who has ever felt different, slower, or out of step with everyone around them — a quiet companion for moments when words from adults fall short.“I wrote this book as a legacy. A story that would outlive me. A story that honors my lived experience that can be passed on through generations,” said Dr. Delpassand. “The message I want young readers to carry is simple: your shape, your pace, and your path are yours. Your evolution is evidence that you kept going and grew from the challenges you’ve faced.”The book arrives during a cultural moment where conversations about children’s mental health, disability visibility, and multicultural identity are gaining long-overdue attention. The Seasons of Little Tree sits at the center of all three. It is rooted in themes of growth and renewal, and speaks with equal warmth to any child who has ever had to work harder than others just to keep up."Children feel more than we give them credit for, and I wanted the illustrations to reflect that. Every season Little Tree moves through, I tried to capture not just what it looks like, but what it feels like," said illustrator Aram Amini Dr. Delpassand is the creator of Rooted in Self, a values-based philosophy guiding her clinical work, public speaking, and writing. As a PSYPACT provider licensed to practice telehealth across 40 states, she brings both personal and professional authority to conversations about emotional literacy, resilience, and self-trust. Her work has been featured in partnership with the Austin Woman Magazine, Soho House Austin, Tribeza, and the Young Women’s Alliance of Austin.The Seasons of Little Tree is now available at littletreestories.comAbout Dr. Nahal Delpassand, PsyDDr. Nahal Delpassand, PsyD, is a licensed psychologist, writer, and speaker based in Austin, Texas. With nearly a decade of clinical experience and a doctorate in counseling psychology with advanced training at Emory University, she specializes in the emotional realities of major life transitions and identity disruption. She is the creator of the Rooted in Self philosophy and a PSYPACT provider offering telehealth across 40 states. She delivered a TEDx talk through TEDxJesterCirED in downtown Austin in March 2026. Learn more at www.drnahaldelpassand.com or follow her on Instagram and LinkedIn.

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