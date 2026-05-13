Lifelong Union Member Furhan Ahmad Earns Major Labor Endorsements in Assembly District 66 Race

Furhan Ahmad

UFOA, UFO and Marine Engineers Back First Responder and Lifelong Union Member for Lower Manhattan Assembly Seat

I’m honored to have the support of firefighters, fire officers, and maritime workers who dedicate their lives to serving this city.” — Furhan Ahmad

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Furhan Ahmad, Democratic candidate for New York State Assembly District 66, announced endorsements from the Uniformed Fire Officers Association (UFOA), the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFO), and the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association, further strengthening his position as the only lifelong union member in the six-person race for Lower Manhattan’s Assembly seat.Assembly District 66 includes neighborhoods across Lower Manhattan including Tribeca, the West Village, Greenwich Village, SoHo, Hudson Square, Battery Park City, the Financial District, NoHo, and parts of the East Village.A longtime New York City first responder who has served as an EMT, NYPD officer, and FDNY firefighter over a 23-year public service career, Ahmad said the endorsements reflect growing momentum behind a campaign focused on affordability, public safety, mental health services, resilient infrastructure, and protecting working families and longtime district residents.“As a lifelong union member and first responder, I understand what working New Yorkers are dealing with because I’ve lived it alongside them,” said Ahmad. “I’m honored to have the support of firefighters, fire officers, and maritime workers who dedicate their lives to serving this city. This campaign is about bringing practical leadership, accountability, and real public service experience to Albany.”Ahmad’s endorsements underscore growing labor support for candidates with frontline public service experience amid ongoing debates over affordability, public safety, infrastructure, and quality of life across Lower Manhattan.“We are especially proud of [his] advocacy for public sector workers and [his] support for meaningful pension reform,” said a representative from M.E.B.A. “More than 780,000 New Yorkers are currently subject to Tier 6—performing the same demanding work as colleagues in earlier tiers, yet paying more for a lesser retirement. M.E.B.A. stands with the broader labor movement in calling on Albany to correct this injustice, and we are confident your voice in the Assembly will be a powerful advocate for fair wages, safe workplaces, and the retirement security every working New Yorker deserves.”Ahmad’s campaign has centered on a pragmatic, service-oriented platform rooted in frontline experience and neighborhood quality-of-life concerns. His policy priorities include:- Supporting seniors aging in place- Expanding affordable housing and protecting rent-stabilized tenants- Strengthening mental health and addiction treatment systems- Improving public transit accountability and infrastructure delivery- Investing in climate resilience and flood protection for Lower Manhattan- Advancing balanced public safety policies that protect both safety and civil liberties- Protecting small businesses, cultural institutions, and the diverse neighborhoods that give the district it’s identityAhmad has emphasized that Assembly District 66 deserves representation grounded in operational experience, community engagement, and effective governance.“Lower Manhattan faces serious challenges that require leadership focused on results instead of political theater,” Ahmad said. “From housing costs to mental health crises to climate resiliency, the decisions made in Albany directly affect daily life in our neighborhood.”The Democratic primary election for New York State Assembly District 66 will take place on June 23, 2026.For more information about Furhan Ahmad and his campaign for Assembly District 66, visit furhanforassembly.com

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