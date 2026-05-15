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The Insurance School of Tampa Bay Launches Official Instagram Presence to Educate the Public on Insurance and Social Security

Our goal with Instagram is to provide accessible, no-cost education to the community on important insurance topics.”” — Christopher Kazor, Chief academic officer

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insurance School of Tampa Bay Launches Official Instagram Presence to Educate the Public on Insurance and Social Security

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay is pleased to announce the launch of its official Instagram account, https://www.instagram.com/insuranceschooltb/ created to engage the public on general insurance topics, Social Security questions, and ongoing education opportunities. The account will share informative content, answer common questions, and highlight free educational resources and events.

Quote from leadership:

“Our goal with Instagram is to provide accessible, no-cost education to the community on important insurance topics,” said Christopher Kazor Chief academic officer at The Insurance School of Tampa Bay. “We aim to demystify insurance basics, answer questions from the public, and highlight relevant continuing education opportunities for both professionals and the public.”

How the public can engage:

• Public questions can be submitted on The Insurance School of Tampa Bay’s site at https://insuranceschooloftampabay.com/question/

• Answers will be posted in video format on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/insuranceschooltb/

Our Instagram post introduces a question-and-answer feature that showcases real-world scenarios and practical information, including insights from the public and former students of the school. The first question will address the topic "What really is the minimum required insurance coverage for your auto in Florida?" Chief Academic Officer Christopher Kazor, CIC, LUTCF, CDEI, notes, “The answer may surprise you.” Future posts will cover auto, homeowners, life, health, and Social Security considerations.

Team and expertise:

With the additions of Michael Petruccelli and Katharina (Karin) M. Woofter, CLU, LUTCF, and RSSA (Registered Social Security Analyst), The Insurance School of Tampa Bay brings more than 125 years of combined insurance experience. We want to emphasize that we are not a sales organization; many of our team members are unaffiliated agents, which in Florida restricts activities to teaching, consulting, and serving as expert witnesses.

“I’m excited for the future,” said Kazor. “Our continuing education classes have been deemed informative, and we’ve decided to post selected CE programs for insurance professionals along with cost-free educational segments that the public can access.”

Petruccelli added, “I get questions almost every day. Instagram will be a great channel to get reliable answers out quickly.”

Woofter emphasized, “I also field questions about Social Security and maximizing benefits, to help others.”

Key objectives of the Instagram initiative:

• Provide general, non-personalized information about insurance and Social Security.

• Answer frequently asked questions from the public.

• Promote The Insurance School of Tampa Bay’s courses, including pre-licensing and CE programs.

• Offer free educational content and resources to help the community stay informed.

How to ask a question:

Visit https://insuranceschooloftampabay.com/question/

About The Insurance School of Tampa Bay:

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay offers comprehensive pre-licensing courses and continuing education for insurance professionals. Our mission is to equip individuals with the knowledge and credentials they need to succeed in the insurance industry while also educating the public on essential insurance topics.

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