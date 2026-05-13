Net Health Names Wound Care Advantage a First-Ever Momentum Award Winner

Wound Care Advantage wins the first-ever Net Health Value of Innovation Award for Wound Care, recognized for Luvo, wound care software built for hospitals

Receiving the Momentum Award is a testament to what's possible when two organizations share that same commitment.” — Mike Comer, CEO and Founder, Wound Care Advantage

SIERRA MADRE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wound Care Advantage (WCA) was named a first-ever Momentum Award Value of Innovation winner for Wound Care at the Net Health NEXT 2026 Client Conference , held April 20-23 at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix. The award from Net Health — a trusted source for specialized software solutions — recognizes organizations that use data insights and improved workflows to deliver measurable clinical and financial results.WCA, in partnership with Net Health, built Luvo, its proprietary business intelligence platform, with customized dashboards and gamified education tools that give wound center teams real-time visibility into clinical performance metrics, revenue trends, and compliance performance. Luvo is deployed across The WCA Network and draws its clinical data from Net Health WoundExpert, the wound care EHR used by WCA’s clinicians to document every patient encounter. While WoundExpert serves as WCA’s clinical system of record, Luvo is EHR-agnostic and integrates with other wound care and hospital EHR systems.“We believe every second in the clinic should count for the patient — those moments matter deeply, and real-time data changes decisions. Better decisions improve patient care and keep programs open,” said Mike Comer, founder and CEO of Wound Care Advantage. “Receiving the Momentum Award is a testament to what's possible when two organizations share that same commitment. Net Health has been with us since the beginning, and to be honored by them nearly 25 years later says everything about the strength of this partnership."Luvo functions as a wound care intelligence platform and performance management systemfor hospital-based programs, giving administrators, clinical staff, and health system leaders a unified view of performance across every wound center in their network. For hospital networks managing multiple locations, that visibility closes the gap between what is happening at the bedside and what leadership sees in the boardroom. Compliance risk surfaces earlier. Revenue trends are tracked in real time. Clinical teams spend less time piecing together performance metrics and more time treating patients. Innovations like Luvo are how wound centers stop reacting and start performing, and how hospitals and health systems turn wound care into a measurable asset."WCA has been in the trenches of hospital-based wound care for over two decades, and what they've built with WoundExpert reflects that depth of expertise. This is what it looks like when clinical knowledge and the right technology come together — better outcomes for patients, stronger performance for programs, and real visibility for health system leaders who need it,” said Ron Books, Chief Executive Officer, Net Health.The award was presented during Net Health NEXT 2026: “Where HealthTech Becomes HumanTech” — the company’s annual gathering of wound care, post-acute, and rehab therapy professionals focused on clinical and operational advancement. The conference focused on how artificial intelligence (AI), when designed with empathy and purpose, can help caregivers spend more time caring and less time clicking. Net Health presented the inaugural Momentum Awards at the event to honor organizations that use technology to drive better outcomes for patients, providers, and employees.WCA has supported hospital-based wound centers for 24 years through The Support Model, a consultancy approach that keeps hospitals in control of their programs while providing the tools, expertise, and infrastructure to run them well.About Wound Care AdvantageWound Care Advantage (WCA) is the nation's leading wound care consultant, helping hospital networks optimize clinical outcomes, compliance, and profitability across their wound care and hyperbaric medicine programs. Founded 24 years ago on the mission that every community deserves access to advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine, WCA has partnered with over 200 wound centers nationwide. Learn more at thewca.com.About Net HealthWe are specialty experts who deliver human-centered technology to clinicians and care teams. Our intelligent, modern platform connects post-acute, hospital, outpatient, and home settings, ensuring connected, efficient, and personalized care. Grounded in deep specialty expertise and client partnership, Net Health designs solutions that feel natural to the workflow, working quietly in the background so providers can stay present with patients and deliver better outcomes. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners.

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