Adelphi University Names Michael A.L. Balboni 11th President

Adelphi University's President-Elect Michael A.L. Balboni Adelphi University campus in Garden City, NY.

As the first alumnus and Long Island native to serve in the role, Balboni returns to his alma mater to lead the region's premier private university.

I am thrilled to be returning to my alma mater to lead a community that means so much to me. It truly is a full-circle moment.” — Adelphi University's President-Elect Michael A.L. Balboni

GARDEN CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adelphi University Board of Trustees today announced the appointment of Michael A.L. Balboni ’81, JD, a distinguished leader in government, public safety and the private sector, as the University’s 11th president. Balboni will officially take the helm at Adelphi on June 1, 2026.As the first Adelphi alumnus—and the first Long Island native—to serve as president of the University, Balboni is intimately familiar with the transformative power of an Adelphi education. He graduated cum laude from the University in 1981 with a degree in biology and is the proud parent of an Adelphi alumna. Throughout his career, he has continually served his alma mater, including as an adjunct faculty member and, most recently, as a distinguished member and chair of the board of trustees.Balboni emerged from a national search as the leader best positioned to secure public-private partnerships, champion the University regionally and nationally, and drive institutional growth. A defining hallmark of Balboni's career—from the New York State Senate to corporate boardrooms—has been his ability to build relationships, work with experts and forge consensus. He steps into the presidency fiercely committed to shared governance, protecting academic freedom and ensuring that the Adelphi campus remains a vibrant, inclusive environment for all students and faculty to thrive in.In tandem with this announcement, Adelphi’s board named Christopher K. Storm Jr., PhD, who has served as Adelphi’s interim president since last June, to the newly created role of senior executive vice president of academic affairs and provost. This complementary leadership structure allows the provost to focus internally on teaching, research and student outcomes, while President Balboni manages the complex operational and external facets of the University.“The landscape of higher education is undergoing rapid and profound changes,” said William Fuessler ’79, acting chair of the board of trustees and chair of the University’s Presidential Search Committee. “To thrive, Adelphi requires a president who is a relentless external advocate and a proven executive. Michael possesses the exact blend of operational strength and external advocacy we need.”"I am thrilled to be returning to my alma mater to lead a community that means so much to me. It truly is a full-circle moment," said President-elect Balboni. "I have watched how the University has progressed, and I look forward to working with Dr. Storm and the entire community to take Adelphi to new heights as the premier institution of higher learning on Long Island.”“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as interim president of Adelphi, where I have spent my entire 20-year career,” shared Dr. Storm. “The past year provided me with new opportunities to deepen my connections across campus while maintaining the University’s strong, stable footing before taking our next leap forward. I very much look forward to working with Michael Balboni as we embark on a bold new direction for Adelphi.”Balboni assumes leadership at a time of remarkable advancement and financial strength for Adelphi. The University boasts a balanced budget, a $282 million endowment and a highly successful $100 million fundraising campaign that is nearing its goal. Underscoring this position of strength, Adelphi has achieved record enrollment in two of the past three years and is launching an ambitious infrastructure initiative to further support student and faculty success.Adelphi continues to elevate its academic profile. Recognized by Forbes as the premier private university on Long Island, the institution pairs this academic prestige with its reputation as one of the safest campuses in America and an NCAA Division II athletics powerhouse. Looking ahead, the University is actively expanding its regional impact through the new Manhattan Center, delivering high-demand graduate programs in artificial intelligence, business, nursing, social work, psychology and education to meet the evolving needs of the modern workforce.Learn more about President-Elect Balboni’s appointment About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learningAdelphi University, New York, is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes with world-class faculty, hands-on learning, and innovative ways to support academic and career success. Forbes has ranked Adelphi the top private university on Long Island for the past three years, and U.S. News & World Report named Adelphi a 2026 Best National University, Best College for Veterans, and Top Performer in Social Mobility.Adelphi serves more than 7,300 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, as well as online.More than 123,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, engaged citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world.###

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