Alessandro Ciacchini Ringing the Bell at Nasdaq Stockholm Roberto Marchiori [CEO MAHA Capital], Alessandro Ciacchini [Co-Founder KEO World] Paulo Thiago Mendonça [Chairman Maha Capital], Halvard Idland [Director MAHA Capital]

Alessandro Ciacchini marks a major founder milestone as Maha Capital rings the bell at Nasdaq Stockholm following KEO World acquisition.

As founders, you never really build for a single moment” — Alessandro Ciacchini, Co founder KEO World

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 6, executives, investors, and stakeholders gathered at Nasdaq Stockholm for the ceremonial “Ring the Bell” event marking the relisting and new strategic chapter of MAHA Capital AB following its transformative acquisition of KEO World.For Alessandro Ciacchini, Co-Founder of KEO World, the moment represented far more than a corporate transaction or a capital markets milestone. It marked the culmination of years spent building a financial technology company focused on reshaping B2B payments, embedded finance, and working capital infrastructure across Latin America and international markets.“What people saw at Nasdaq was not just a bell-ringing ceremony,” said Alessandro Ciacchini. “It was the result of years of building, navigating challenges, creating relationships, and believing that technology-driven financial solutions could scale globally.”The acquisition of KEO World by MAHA Capital has become one of the most significant fintech transactions connected to the Nordic capital markets ecosystem in recent months. The transaction positions MAHA as an evolving fintech-focused public platform with operations and infrastructure spanning Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Puerto Rico, and broader Latin America.Originally announced in 2025, the business combination evolved into a strategic merger structure designed to integrate KEO World’s proprietary fintech infrastructure and B2B digital credit operations into MAHA Capital’s public-market platform. Through the transaction, Maha Capital completed the acquisition of KEO World while simultaneously executing approximately USD $27 million in capital raises to support expansion and long-term growth initiatives.KEO World built its reputation by developing technology-driven financial products designed to facilitate liquidity, digital payments, embedded finance solutions, and working capital access for enterprise ecosystems. Over the years, the company expanded across the Americas through strategic financing initiatives, partnerships, and scalable fintech infrastructure, positioning itself as an emerging force within the international B2B fintech sector.Industry observers have noted that the MAHA-KEO transaction reflects a broader trend of convergence between private fintech innovation and global public capital markets. The transaction also underscores growing investor interest in companies capable of combining financial technology, cross-border infrastructure, and scalable enterprise solutions.Throughout this process, Alessandro Ciacchini played a central role in shaping the company’s strategic direction, partnership vision, and international growth narrative — helping guide KEO World from entrepreneurial concept to a company ultimately integrated into a Nasdaq Stockholm-listed platform.The Nasdaq Stockholm relisting and Ring the Bell ceremony now symbolize the beginning of a new phase not only for MAHA Capital and KEO World, but also for the entrepreneurial journey behind the company’s creation.Additionally, MAHA Capital’s evolving strategic profile extends beyond fintech. The company also maintains exposure to significant energy-related assets, further strengthening its long-term positioning within international markets. According to recent market reports and company disclosures, Maha is expected to continue expanding its global capital markets presence, including anticipated future developments tied to a potential U.S. stock exchange listing in the coming months — a move closely followed by investors and industry observers.“As founders, you never really build for a single moment,” added Ciacchini. “You build through stages — through uncertainty, growth, setbacks, reinvention, and opportunity. Seeing this evolution become part of a public-market story is incredibly meaningful.”As MAHA Capital advances its fintech-focused strategy and broader international expansion plans, Alessandro Ciacchini is expected to continue contributing to conversations surrounding financial innovation, embedded finance, digital credit ecosystems, energy markets, entrepreneurship, and the future of global capital markets.

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