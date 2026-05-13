IgA Nephropathy Foundation Launches 'Are You IgAN Aware?' PSA Campaign

IgAN Foundation Leadership receive AMAZIN award IgAN Foundation Leadership and members enjoy a night at the ballpark in Atlanta IgAN Foundation Leadership and members enjoy a night at the ballpark in NY

The Foundation marks its 22nd anniversary with “Strike Out IgAN,” a national awareness PSA, and recognition at the ballpark

NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IgA Nephropathy Foundation Celebrates 22 Years of Impact, Launches First-Ever “Are You IgAN Aware?” PSA CampaignSpirit Week, Nationwide Baseball Games, IgAN Day Proclamations, and Special Recognition at the ballpark to Highlight Milestone AnniversaryThe IgA Nephropathy Foundation proudly celebrates 22 years of advocacy, awareness, education, and support for patients and families affected by IgA Nephropathy (IgAN), the rare kidney disease also known as Berger’s Disease. Marking this milestone year, the Foundation launched its first-ever public service announcement campaign, “Are You IgAN Aware?”, designed to educate the public on the signs, symptoms, and realities of living with IgAN while amplifying the urgent need for research, awareness, and earlier diagnosis.As part of the anniversary celebration, the Foundation hosted a week-long IgAN Spirit Week, bringing together patients, care partners, advocates, clinicians, and supporters across the country through awareness initiatives, storytelling campaigns, and community engagement focused on hope and action.In one of the Foundation’s largest awareness initiatives to date, the organization partnered with communities nationwide to host 22 Major League Baseball games across the United States and Canada under the campaign theme “Strike Out IgAN.” The initiative united baseball fans, patients, and advocates in raising visibility for IgA Nephropathy while honoring the strength and resilience of the IgAN community.A highlight of the celebration came in New York, where the IgA Nephropathy Foundation was honored on the field with the prestigious Amazin’ Award in recognition of the organization’s dedication to patient advocacy, education, and advancing research toward a cure. The Foundation also received a special on-field recognition ceremony at Citi Field, helping shine a national spotlight on the rare disease community and the urgent need for greater awareness of IgAN.In partnership with its growing network of patient advocates and ambassadors, the Foundation has also successfully championed May 14th as IgA Nephropathy Day, commemorating 22 years since the organization was officially incorporated. Through grassroots advocacy and legislative outreach efforts, proclamations and resolutions recognizing IgA Nephropathy Day have already been secured in numerous states, provinces, and organizations, with many more currently in progress.Locations with Completed Proclamations or Resolutions Include:AlabamaArizonaBritish ColumbiaGeorgiaIllinoisMarylandMassachusettsMississippiNebraskaNew JerseyNew YorkNHCSL (National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators)OhioOklahomaOntarioPennsylvaniaSouth CarolinaTennesseeTexasWashington“These proclamations represent more than recognition — they represent hope, visibility, and progress for thousands of families living with IgA Nephropathy,” said Carlos Cristi, Coordinator of Legislative Advocacy, “Our ambassadors have transformed personal stories into meaningful advocacy that is helping put IgAN on the map across North America.”Since its founding in 2004, the IgA Nephropathy Foundation has become the only organization solely dedicated to IgA Nephropathy, offering patient support programs, educational resources, advocacy initiatives, financial assistance, and investments in groundbreaking research aimed at improving treatments and finding a cure. The Foundation is also expanding global recruitment efforts for its newly launched IgAN Hope Patient Registry , a first-of-its-kind international initiative designed to amplify the patient voice, advance research, and accelerate discoveries that improve outcomes for individuals living with IgAN worldwide.The newly launched “Are You IgAN Aware?” PSA campaign will continue throughout the year across digital, social, broadcast, and community platforms to encourage greater understanding of the disease and empower patients to seek specialized care and support.To learn more about the IgA Nephropathy Foundation, the “Are You IgAN Aware?” campaign, or upcoming initiatives, visit iganaware.org About the IgA Nephropathy FoundationThe IgA Nephropathy Foundation is the only nonprofit organization solely dedicated to IgA Nephropathy (IgAN). Founded in 2004, the Foundation is committed to supporting patients and families through advocacy, education, awareness, research, and patient-centered programs while working toward a future without IgAN.

Are You IgAN Aware | PSA

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