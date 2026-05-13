MagVenture Launches MagVenture Go™ Portable TMS System to Enhance Clinical Flexibility

MagVenture Go Portable TMS

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MagVenture , a global leader in non-invasive neuromodulation technology, today announced the launch of the MagVenture Go™ Portable TMS system , a compact and mobile transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) solution designed to support flexible clinical workflows and evolving practice needs.The MagVenture Go™ system delivers the proven capabilities of MagVenture TMS Therapy in a portable, self-contained format. Designed with scheduling flexibility and accessibility in mind, the system enables providers to integrate TMS more seamlessly into their clinical environments while maintaining established treatment standards.MagVenture Go™ is built as a complete TMS and peripheral pain therapy (mPNS) system based on the well-established MagProR20 platform, housed within a durable rolling case, allowing for simplified transport and setup. The system supports both repetitive TMS (rTMS) and intermittent theta burst stimulation (iTBS) protocols and is cleared to support nine different coils for psychiatric and peripheral pain therapy applications, including the MMC-140-II, MCF-140, MCF-B65, MCF-B70, C-B70, RT-120-II, MMC-90, and MCF-125 coils.“MagVenture Go™ reflects our commitment to designing solutions that align with how clinics operate today,” said Kerry Rome, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, MagVenture Inc. “Providers are looking for ways to optimize scheduling, improve operational efficiency, and expand access within their existing care models. This system was developed to support those needs—delivering the flexibility of a portable platform without compromising on clinical capability.”The introduction of MagVenture Go™ reflects the company’s mission to pioneer safe, effective, and reliable magnetic stimulation therapies while offering innovative and versatile solutions that help expand access to care. The system is engineered to support clinical environments that require greater mobility, including multi-site practices and settings where equipment may need to be transported between locations.MagVenture Go™ may also serve as an accessible entry point for practices beginning to incorporate TMS or for clinics managing lower patient volumes, with options that can support adoption through a low monthly cost structure while maintaining the clinical standards associated with MagVenture systems.Key features of the MagVenture Go™ system include:• Portable, self-contained TMS system that packs into a single durable rolling case for streamlined transport and setup• Support for rTMS and iTBS protocols, aligned with established clinical workflows with the new MagPro R20 Express• Compatibility with non-cooled and static-cooled coils, enabling clinical versatility and high throughput.• Supports both TMS treatment for psychiatric and peripheral pain therapy indicationsMagVenture Go™ is designed to fit seamlessly into clinical workflows, helping providers balance operational demands with patient care. By enabling a more adaptable approach to TMS delivery, the system supports practices seeking to optimize resource utilization while maintaining high standards of care.This launch reinforces MagVenture’s broader commitment to delivering technologies that are grounded in clinical evidence, responsive to provider needs, and designed to support long-term practice growth. As TMS adoption continues to expand, solutions like MagVenture Go™ aim to reduce logistical barriers and enhance the overall efficiency of care delivery.The new MagVenture Go™ Portable TMS System will be showcased at both the upcoming APA in San Francisco May 16-20, and the annual CTMSS meeting June 4-6 in Boston.About MagVentureMagVenture develops and manufactures non-invasive magnetic stimulation systems used globally in psychiatry, neurology, neurophysiology, and rehabilitation. Danish family-owned and headquartered in Denmark, MagVenture has offices in the USA, Germany, UK, Brazil, Netherlands, and China, and distribution partners in more than 60 countries. With 35 years of experience, the company is dedicated to pioneering safe, effective, and innovative therapies that empower clinicians and expand access to care for patients worldwide.

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