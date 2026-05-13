Brian Kraff Announces New Solo Album, Up from the Cellar, Produced by Bill Ryder-Jones New album out May 2026

Brian Kraff Music - New Solo Album - Up from the Cellar

Brian Kraff releases his new solo album, produced by Bill Ryder-Jones at Yawn Studios UK. First major distribution of portions of his extensive catalogue.

It's a power pop gem. Crank it up.” — Andrew Shotland

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recorded at Yawn Studios in the UK with Ryder-Jones and engineer Nathaniel Laurence, the album marks the first time portions of Brian Kraff’s extensive catalog will be released through traditional channels.Lead single: “Mistakes” — out in early May (available on all major streaming services).Some say his music might not exist at all. But those who’ve heard the songs—and caught the rare appearances over the years—know different. With more than 300 songs written over four decades, Kraff’s arrival with Up from the Cellar is long overdue.Kraff explains, “Up from the Cellar is me coming up from the basement-studio environment into the open air.” He continues, “The timing was right. I am so grateful to Bill for his insight and talent — he understood exactly where I wanted to go… He’s not only a brilliant producer and musician; he is also a beautiful human being.”Producer Bill Ryder-Jones says, “Within 10 seconds of hearing demos for this album, I knew I wanted to work with him. You can tell this music is uniquely Brian, regardless of the influences he openly reflects—the wisdom of a 60-year-old with the drive of a 30-year-old, and the curiosity of a 20-year-old mind. What more could you ask for from an unknown artist?”Highlights:• Production: Produced by Bill Ryder-Jones. Pre-production, vocals, and drums were recorded at Blue Room Productions by Conrad Osipowicz, before the album sessions at Yawn Studios in the UK with engineer Nathaniel Laurence.• Sound: Power-pop punch with classic song-craft—think unpolished Fountains of Wayne performed with singer-songwriter Graham Parker’s lack of self-importance (see This is 40). “I’m not sure that any of those are fair, and I’d prefer to shy away from the suggestion that my music is worthy of any such comparisons, it is not” says Kraff. “Let’s face it, those are the words of an aggressive publicist. I simply put a handful of songs on this album that each pair up nicely with styles that I enjoy.”Kraff says, “I am lucky to have the luxury of writing for myself, rather than for a specific audience. That said, most of my songs are a fusion of multiple stories, so they are not literal, even if they sound autobiographical.” He appears occasionally as a utility guitarist and vocalist with NYC outfit Same Day Service.Conrad Osipowicz adds, “During pre-production at Blue Room Productions, we recorded the demo for ‘Mistakes,’ and it had a vibe. I told Brian, ‘I’d love to do the drums for that track’—and I ended up on the whole album. It was such a natural collaboration; you can feel it in the recordings.”About Brian Kraff:Brian Kraff is a songwriter and performer whose work has circulated for years largely through demos, occasional live performances, and word-of-mouth. Up from the Cellar (out May 2026) is his first wide-release solo album.For more information, advance listening, press photos, or interview requests, please contact RRDI Music Publishing via BrianKraff.com.

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