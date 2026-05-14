MCT's Atlas Executes Industry-First AI Trade on a Live Mortgage Pipeline

MCT's Atlas AI completed the industry's first AI-executed TBA trade on a live mortgage pipeline, closing the loop from hedge recommendation to execution.

Last year, Atlas told us what trade to make. This year, it executed on those recommendations. We trust Atlas because we trust how MCT built it, and that confidence only grows when you see it perform.” — Steve Pruitt, CFO, Pike Creek Mortgage Services

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, announced the next milestone in its AI arc and a preview of what attendees can expect from the MCT team at the upcoming MBA Secondary Conference in New York City. Atlas, MCT’s generative AI advisor, has recommended and executed a TBA trade on a live mortgage pipeline, marking the first time in industry history that artificial intelligence has completed a trade action in mortgage capital markets.Less than a year after Atlas AI made the industry’s first AI hedge recommendation during the 2025 MBA Secondary Conference, the newly released Trade Execution Agent closes the loop between recommendation and execution. Where the Hedge Recommendation Agent identified the optimal trade and placed it in the hands of the secondary marketer for review, the Trade Execution Agent now acts on that recommendation, operating within client-defined parameters to complete the trade. Atlas reads the pipeline, recommends trades to bring coverage back to optimal, and routes execution through the Trade Execution Agent, all within the guardrails the client controls.“Last year, Atlas told us what trade to make. This year, it executed on those recommendations,” said Steve Pruitt, CFO at Pike Creek Mortgage Services. “Watching Atlas read our position, conduct electronic TBA auctions, and execute completely within the parameters we had set, was something I did not expect to see this quickly. We trust Atlas because we trust how MCT built it, and that confidence only grows when you see it perform.”The responsible AI principles that guided the Hedge Recommendation Agent remain the foundation of the Trade Execution Agent. Atlas continues to operate inside an isolated cloud environment using retrieval-augmented generation, function calling, and limited-context inputs, all trained exclusively on proprietary MCT educational materials. Strict internal access controls and client-configurable trade parameters ensure that automation never comes at the cost of transparency or oversight.“When we demonstrated the Hedge Recommendation Agent at MBA Secondary last year, we said AI execution was coming,” said Phil Rasori, COO at MCT. “The Trade Execution Agent is that reality. What we’ve built is a system that understands a pipeline, determines what action is warranted, and can complete that action responsibly. This is what MCT’s AI arc has always been building toward: making mortgage secondary marketers dramatically more efficient and their operations more competitive.”As the only AI in the mortgage capital markets space to have both recommended and executed trades, Atlas continues to set the standard for what responsible, AI-driven automation looks like in mortgage secondary marketing. Two additional AI agents, the Position Dynamics Report Agent and the BestEx Agent, are slated for release later in 2026.MCT will be exhibiting and hosting meetings at the MBA Secondary Conference May 18-19, 2026. Attendees are invited to connect with the team for a live look at Atlas AI’s capabilities. Schedule a meeting ahead of the conference Contact MCT to learn how Atlas AI’s Trade Execution Agent can strengthen your secondary marketing operation.ABOUT MCTFor over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT’s stewardship. MCT’s technology and know-how continue to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, hedged, traded, and valued – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.