San Diego BMW Motorcycles to Host 20th Anniversary Open House on May 23

BMW riders know the best rides end with new friendships. Stop by our 20th Anniversary Open House on May 23 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.) and join the San Diego BMW Motorcycles community.

Riders invited to San Diego BMW Motorcycles Open House on May 23 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.). Special 10 a.m. “How to Prep Your Bike For Track Day". 5673 Kearny Villa Road.

We bought this dealership because we love riding and we're passionate about motorcycles.” — Gary Orr, Dealer Principal, San Diego BMW Motorcycles

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego BMW Motorcycles invites riders and enthusiasts to its 20th Anniversary Open House on Saturday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5673 Kearny Villa Road. The event celebrates two decades of ownership by Dealer Principals Gary Orr and Michael O’Keefe and offers an exciting opportunity to explore the latest BMW Motorcycle models, connect with fellow riders, and have an early view of the dealership’s major showroom renovation.Guests will view the new BMW Motorrad lineup while the dealership completes its showroom modernization, designed to create an even more immersive and premium experience when complete.At 10 a.m., Curtice Thom — Hunter-Sills Landspeed Racing mechanic and second rider, former team manager for multiple American Motorcycle Association (AMA) teams, racer on world supersport teams, and service technician at San Diego BMW Motorcycles — will present “How to Prep Your Bike For a Track Day.” Attendees will gain practical, expert insights on track day preparation, maintenance tips and performance upgrades directly from one of the industry’s most experienced professionals.Marking two decades of ownership, Dealer Principal Gary Orr reflected on the dealership’s journey and his lifelong passion for riding. "We bought this dealership because we love riding and we’re passionate about motorcycles,” said Orr. “I started riding BMW motorcycles at 20 years old, loved the guys riding in the BMW club, and was accepted into the group. I rode 50,000 miles in my first two years.” Orr had worked at the dealership for 10 years under previous owners Harry and Polly Brattin before he and O’Keefe purchased it in 2006. He continues building motorcycles from scratch and racing nationally, winning the Battle of the Twins championship on the AHRMA circuit in 2021. O’Keefe shares the same enthusiasm for racing and touring.“This event is about more than motorcycles," said Tracy Donohue, general manager. "It’s about continuing Gary and Michael’s vision of building connections and sharing our passion for riding ."The day will include vendor displays featuring apparel and accessories, and expert staff on hand to answer questions.For more information or to RSVP, visit sdbmwmc.com or call 858-560-2453.About San Diego BMW MotorcyclesSan Diego BMW Motorcycles is the premier destination for BMW Motorcycle riders in the San Diego region. Founded in its current form in 2006 by Dealer Principals Gary Orr and Michael O’Keefe, the dealership offers sales, service and apparel for the ultimate riding experience and is dedicated to maintaining a welcoming community where adventure starts — and never stops. For more information, visit sdbmwmc.com. This announcement was prepared and distributed on behalf of San Diego BMW Motorcycles by Breton Buckley Marketing LLC, a full-service marketing and PR agency.San Diego BMW MotorcyclesTroy Seyferth(858) 560-2453marketing@sdbmwmc.comMedia Inquiries

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