TheKey Appoints Greg Meyers as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Next Phase of Operational Growth and Innovation

Greg is a proven operator who understands how to build and scale complex service organizations without losing sight of what matters most the people we serve” — Chris Gerard, CEO

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheKey, a leading provider of premium in-home care and aging services, today announced the appointment of Greg Meyers as Chief Operating Officer. Meyers brings more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale service operations, transforming customer experience, and driving growth across healthcare and service-driven organizations.In his new role, Meyers will oversee TheKey’s national operations, with a focus on scaling service delivery, enhancing the client and caregiver experience, and advancing the company’s operational infrastructure to support continued growth.“Greg is a proven operator who understands how to build and scale complex service organizations without losing sight of what matters most the people we serve,” said Chris Gerard, CEO, TheKey. “His ability to align teams, technology, and processes around a clear mission will be instrumental as we continue to expand and elevate the standard of care.”Meyers is known for building high-performing teams and modernizing operations to deliver measurable results. Over the course of his career, he has led national intake and service operations, contact centers, field service organizations, and customer experience teams supporting millions of interactions annually. His work has consistently focused on improving access to services, strengthening operational reliability, and creating scalable systems that enable sustainable growth.“I’m excited to join TheKey at such an important moment in its growth,” said Meyers. “This is an organization deeply committed to delivering exceptional care and service. I look forward to working with the team to build on that foundation, enhance operational excellence, and continue improving how we serve clients and caregivers across the country.”Meyers is also a strong advocate for the thoughtful use of technology and artificial intelligence to enhance operations. He has led initiatives integrating advanced analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights to improve decision-making, reduce friction, and enable teams to focus on higher-value interactions.His leadership philosophy centers on operational clarity, speed of trust, and empowering teams closest to the work to drive innovation. He believes sustainable growth comes from strong operational foundations paired with an unwavering focus on the customer and patient experience.Outside of work, Meyers enjoys spending time with his family and is passionate about faith, leadership development, and investing in the next generation through sports, service, and community involvement.

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