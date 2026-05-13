Oriflame Returns to Cannes with its Glam Studio Celebrating Self Expression, Storytelling and Entrepreneurship

Oriflame will return to the Cannes International Film Festival with the Oriflame Glam Studio, following a successful debut at last year’s festival.

Cannes is a celebration of storytelling, making it a natural fit for Oriflame. At our Glam Studio, we’re proud to support talent, while showcasing creativity, crafts and entrepreneurial spirit.” — Elena Degtyareva, Chief Marketing Officer

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oriflame , a global leading beauty and wellbeing company, will return to the Cannes International Film Festival from 12 to 22 May 2026 with the Oriflame Glam Studio, following a successful debut at last year’s festival.Located at Palais Miramar on the Croisette, the Glam Studio will once again welcome international film, fashion and digital talents for professional beauty services during the festival.Following a successful debut last year, Oriflame’s Cannes presence reflects the brand’s long-standing belief that beauty is a powerful tool for confidence, creativity and opportunity. Rooted in its social selling model and global community of Beauty Entrepreneurs, Oriflame’s Glam Studio brings together talent, artists and storytellers during one of the world’s most influential cultural moments.Nestled within the storied walls of the Palais Miramar, the 200-square-metre apartment will welcome guests each day, from 11am until 8 pm for bespoke hair and make-up services, crafted by an international team of artists ahead of red-carpet moments and gala premieresThe Glam Studio experience includes:• Makeup Studio offering professional makeup services from Oriflame’s award-winning product range• Hairstyle Studio providing tailored hair styling for festival appearances• Relax Zone designed as a quiet space to unwind and prepare before events• Oriflame Products Zone showcasing key beauty collections, including the recently launched Top Scents fragrance range, developed in exclusive collaboration with Givaudan’s Perfumery School in ParisThe studio reflects Oriflame’s expertise in beauty and self-expression, combining professional artistry with products developed through decades of innovation and research.Elena Degtyareva, Chief Marketing Officer, Oriflame, says: “Cannes is a global celebration of storytelling and self expression, which makes it a natural fit for Oriflame. With our Glam Studio, we’re proud to support talent at one of their most visible moments, while showcasing the creativity, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit that defines our brand.“From the products we develop to the people who represent us around the world, beauty at Oriflame is always about confidence, individuality and opportunity.”Oriflame IndonesiaThis year, the moment becomes even more meaningful for Oriflame Indonesia, as Indonesian filmmaker Kamila Andini, director of Empat Musim Pertiwi / Four Seasons in Java, a film supported by Oriflame Indonesia as part of its 2026 marketing strategy has been selected by the Red Sea Film Foundation as the only Asian representative in the Women in Cinema Spotlight program at the festival.Four Seasons in Java by Kamila Andini will be presented as a case study exploring the behind-the-scenes journey of its international production at Marche du Film.Her presence highlights the growing global recognition of women filmmakers and reinforces the importance of women’s voices in shaping cultural narratives through cinema. For Oriflame, this moment creates a stronger connection between the brand’s global presence in Cannes and its local commitment to supporting storytelling, creativity and women’s empowerment through meaningful cultural collaborations.Building on a Strong 2025 PresenceOriflame’s return to Cannes follows a successful first presence at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where the brand’s Glam Studio welcomed a number of recognised international talents from the worlds of film, fashion and digital culture.Among those who visited the Oriflame Glam Studio last year were: Jessica Mercedes, Preity Zinta, Zarina Yeva, Hofit Golan, Maria Lisowski, Patricia Contreras and Dorota “Goldpoint”. Their visits helped establish the Oriflame Glam Studio as a recognised beauty destination on the Croisette and generated strong international media interest around the brand’s Cannes activation.

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