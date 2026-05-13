Shorts Exclusive: HollyShorts Film Festival and Filmio Studios Launch Audience Short Film Discovery Partnership

HollyShorts x Filmio Studios

The Academy Award-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival has partnered with Filmio Studios, the production studio associated with the Film.io platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Academy Award-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival has partnered with Filmio Studios, the production studio associated with the industry leading film.io platform to debut a first-of-its-kind, fan-driven short film discovery and engagement initiative, introducing a measurable audience-demand signal into the festival landscape.The collaboration will integrate participating short films into a dedicated HollyShorts experience on the film.io platform, transforming traditional viewing into an interactive process. Audiences will be able to discover, watch, and actively support films by voting, sharing, and following creators.All audience engagement will feed into our proprietary Go Score™ system, which tracks engagement quality, audience conviction, and momentum in real time. The result is a dynamic leaderboard offering filmmakers and festival programmers new visibility into audience resonance.“This partnership positions HollyShorts at the forefront of a major shift in the festival landscape,” said Theo Dumont. “By enabling audience-driven validation at scale, we’re giving filmmakers a powerful tool to extend the lifecycle of their films beyond the festival window.”At the conclusion of the program, the top 50 films will be named Filmio Studios Audience -Validated Finalists,” with the top five receiving Grand Prize honors. This audience-driven recognition will complement HollyShorts’ established awards program.Filmio Studios will also provide cash prize funding to be awarded among the top five winners as part of its broader sponsorship of the festival.“HollyShorts is where the next generation of filmmakers breaks out, and we’re excited to help power that discovery in a lasting way,” said Chris Bosco, Chief Strategy Officer of Filmio Studios. “Film.io empowers audiences to influence what gets made, turning attention into measurable demand and helping creators build lasting audiences.”For more information about the HollyShorts Film Festival and the new Filmio discovery experience, please visit https://www.hollyshorts.com and Filmio Studio About HollyShorts Film Festival #HSFF2026HollyShorts Film FestivalThe Academy Awardsand BAFTA-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival returns for its 22nd edition this August, continuing its legacy as one of the world’s premier showcases for short-form cinema. Recognized by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the “Top 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee,” HollyShorts has become a launchpad for emerging and established filmmakers, connecting visionary storytellers with leading studios, streamers, brands, and industry executives. Beyond the annual festival, HollyShorts champions short films year-round through monthly screenings, industry panels, educational programming, and networking events that foster creative discovery and collaboration across the global film community. The 2026 festival will take place both in-person and online from August 13–23, 2026, headquartered at TCL Chinese Theatres and venues throughout Ovation Hollywood. The annual Awards Gala will be held on August 23, 2026. The HollyShorts global festival portfolio includes HollyShorts Film Festival, HollyShorts London, HollyShorts Dubai, HollyShorts Comedy Film Festival, and the HollyShorts Monthly Screening Series.About Filmio Studios Inc.Filmio Studios is an AI-native film and television studio building the demand intelligence infrastructure for the global entertainment industry. Through the Film.io platform, where creators build verified audiences and fans participate, stake, and signal conviction before a camera rolls, Filmio captures the behavioral and financial signals the industry has historically lacked. Those signals feed a proprietary intelligence engine, anchored by GoScore, that transforms audience conviction into predictive insight across development, greenlighting, financing, marketing, and distribution. Filmio Studios then deploys capital against that intelligence, developing, producing, and co-financing demand-validated IP while reinvesting outcomes back into the model. AI-native creator tools, audience analytics, and a closed feedback loop between signal, intelligence, and capital position Filmio Studio as a new kind of studio designed to help make entertainment demand measurable at scale.Learn more at Filmio Studio

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