Governor Newsom announces $30 million for regional wildfire prevention and landscape projects ahead of wildfire season

Strengthening regional wildfire resilience efforts

Regional Wildfire and Landscape Resilience grant projects, funded by the state’s Climate Bond (Proposition 4), accelerate wildfire preparedness efforts and landscape health projects at scale to keep communities safe. Opportunities for projects may include activities like prescribed and cultural burns, removal of diseased, infested or vulnerable trees, and workforce endeavors to build local wildfire resilience capacity.

Following Governor Newsom’s emergency proclamation on wildfire last March, state agencies have coordinated to cut red tape and fast-track critical wildfire safety projects across the state, all while maintaining vital environmental safeguards. The state has approved 383 projects across nearly 90,449 acres with hundreds more in review. Through this streamlined process, projects have been approved in as little as 30 days, saving a year or more of review and red tape for more complicated projects.

Hotter, drier conditions fueled by our changing climate are making wildfires more frequent and more destructive. The wildfire resilience projects funded by this program also help protect and stabilize forest carbon.

Recently, Governor Newsom announced $70 million for wildfire prevention and resilience projects to reduce wildfire risk, strengthen preparedness and help protect communities.

Recent resilience projects across California directly reduced wildfire risk, improved firefighter safety, and safeguarded communities.

Butte County , the recent Forest Health grants have funded treatments across more than 10,000 acres and helped protect the community of Cohasset during the 2024 Park Fire.

, the recent Forest Health grants have funded treatments across more than 10,000 acres and helped protect the community of Cohasset during the 2024 Park Fire. Siskiyou County , the Eastside Yreka Community Protection Project is reducing hazardous fuels across 410 acres near homes, evacuation routes, and critical infrastructure.

, the Eastside Yreka Community Protection Project is reducing hazardous fuels across 410 acres near homes, evacuation routes, and critical infrastructure. Alameda County , the Anthony Chabot Forest Fuels Enhancement Project is treating 556 acres near nearly 22,000 homes in a high-risk wildland-urban interface area.

, the Anthony Chabot Forest Fuels Enhancement Project is treating 556 acres near nearly 22,000 homes in a high-risk wildland-urban interface area. San Bernardino County, the roadside fuel reduction work across 282 acres is improving evacuation routes and helping to protect more than 37,000 structures.

These projects all meet the goals and objectives of Governor Newsom’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan, as well as the Strategic Fire Plan for California.

Get prepared for wildfire

Every Californian has a role to play in wildfire preparedness — here’s how to get started:

Sign up for local emergency alerts to keep you and your loved ones informed at ready.ca.gov/alerts. When you sign up, you can choose how to get alerts sent to you, including cell phone, home phone, email, and text.

to keep you and your loved ones informed at ready.ca.gov/alerts. When you sign up, you can choose how to get alerts sent to you, including cell phone, home phone, email, and text. Check out Readyforwildfire.org , for wildfire preparedness tips like creating a wildfire action plan, how to create a defensible space, and expert advice to stay one step ahead of wildfires.

, for wildfire preparedness tips like creating a wildfire action plan, how to create a defensible space, and expert advice to stay one step ahead of wildfires. Visit Listos California for emergency preparedness resources in more than 15 languages, including indigenous Mexican languages. Tools available on Listos California can help you and your family prepare ahead of time for several types of emergencies, including wildfire and wildfire smoke.

Trump weakens wildfire preparedness while California continues to lead

President Trump has made dramatic cuts to wildfire readiness across the United States and especially in rural and high-fire-risk California communities.