Garland, Texas Family Dental Practice Marks Recognition Among Region's Top Providers

Texas dentist Dr. John Paul, named to D Magazine's 2026 Best Dentists list by peers, runs a three-location practice serving Medicaid and CHIP families.

There's a perception that high-quality care and Medicaid acceptance can't coexist in the same practice. We've built our entire model around proving that wrong.” — Dr. John Paul

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GARLAND, Texas. A family dental practice with three locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area has been named among the region's top providers in a peer-nominated recognition compiled by other practicing North Texas dentists.The recognition comes at a time when national data points to ongoing gaps in dental care access. According to the American Dental Association's Health Policy Institute, only 41% of U.S. dentists participate in Medicaid or CHIP as of 2024, a figure that has remained between 41% and 44% every year since 2015. Inspire Dental & Orthodontics , founded in 2017 by Dr. John Paul and Dr. Darshan Patel, operates three locations in Mesquite, Garland, and Balch Springs, Texas. The practice accepts Medicaid, CHIP, Molina, Fidelis, Liberty Dental, DentaQuest, and most PPO insurance plans.Texas is one of nine U.S. states that do not offer comprehensive adult Medicaid dental benefits, making access to consistent dental care a particular challenge for low-income families in the region."There is a perception that high-quality care and Medicaid acceptance cannot coexist in the same practice," said Dr. John Paul, co-founder of the practice. "We have built our entire model around proving that wrong. A child on CHIP deserves the same chair, the same materials, and the same standard of care as anyone else who walks through our door."Dr. Paul, a Garland native, returned to North Texas in 2014 after completing his dental training at Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine. Over the past decade, the practice has grown to serve thousands of families across the Dallas-Fort Worth area with a bilingual care team providing services in English and Spanish.According to ADA research, the gap in dental care utilization between publicly and privately insured patients remains significant. Among children ages 0 to 18, only 44% of those with public dental insurance had a dental visit in 2022, compared to 63% of children with private dental coverage.Inspire Dental & Orthodontics offers same-day emergency appointments, evening and weekend hours, and flexible in-house payment plans along with CareCredit financing. The practice also maintains community partnerships across the region, including a sponsorship of Mesquite ISD athletics."The recognition is a real honor, and our team has earned it," Dr. Paul said. "But the work we are proudest of does not show up on a list. It shows up when a parent who has been turned away from other offices finally finds a dental home for their kids."About Inspire Dental & OrthodonticsInspire Dental & Orthodontics is a family and pediatric dental practice with three locations in Mesquite, Garland, and Balch Springs, Texas. The practice accepts Medicaid, CHIP, and most PPO insurance plans, and provides general dentistry, orthodontics, pediatric care, and emergency dental services with a bilingual care team.

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