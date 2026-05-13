Choreo Anchors 40,000+ SF Leasing Surge at One South

One South in Charlotte, NC THREE, the amenity space on the third floor of One South in Charlotte, NC Lobby of One South in Charlotte, NC

Wealth management firms signs 15,619-square-foot lease as uptown tower continues strong office and retail momentum

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity Partners and One South ownership are pleased to announce more than 40,000 square feet of new and expanded office leasing activity, highlighted by a major lease from Choreo , which will occupy 15,619 square feet floor of the 40-story, Class-A office tower, located at the intersection of Trade and Tryon in uptown Charlotte.Choreo’s commitment marks the largest of several recent transactions at One South and underscores continued demand from firms seeking high-quality, amenity-rich office environments in Charlotte’s urban core. A national wealth management firm, Choreo provides integrated financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families and institutions, and continues to expand its presence in key growth markets like Charlotte.Additional new and expanded tenants include:• JRN Development – Expansion, 2,541 square feet (Tenant rep: Parker Levy, Cresa)A Charlotte-based real estate development firm, JRN Development focuses on residential and mixed-use projects across the Southeast and has expanded its footprint within One South to support continued growth.• CITCO Technology Management – New, 8,299 square feet (Tenant reps: Tom O’Brien and Cristy Nine, Savills)Part of the Citco group of companies, CITCO Technology Management provides infrastructure and IT solutions to the global financial services industry, supporting hedge funds, private equity firms and institutional clients.• GRSM – New, 4,202 square feet (Tenant rep: Mike Dempsey, CBRE)A national law firm with offices across the U.S., GRSM offers a full-service legal platform, serving clients across a wide range of industries including financial services, healthcare and construction.• BWE – New, 9,339 square feet (Tenant reps: Mike Fahey and Spencer Hawkins, CBRE)BWE is a national commercial and multifamily mortgage banking company, providing capital markets, investment sales and advisory services to institutional and private clients nationwide.“As we continue to grow and support our financial advisors and their clients nationwide, expanding our presence in Charlotte gives us the infrastructure to scale intentionally while maintaining the level of service and partnership our advisors expect and deserve,” said Molly McMillin, Chief Financial Officer of Choreo.Brad Grow with 6 Summit Partners represented Choreo and John Hannon, Tim Arnold and Rhea Greene with Trinity Partners represented One South.“Choreo’s decision to establish its presence at One South is a strong endorsement of the building’s position within Charlotte’s financial and business district,” said John Hannon, Director of Office Brokerage for Trinity Partners.. “We’re continuing to see meaningful leasing activity from firms that value a premier uptown location paired with a best-in-class tenant experience.”Strategically located at Trade and Tryon, One South offers immediate access to the city’s financial core while delivering a highly curated, mixed-use experience through District One , the building’s evolving retail and hospitality destination. Recent openings, including Coquette, Ace No. 3 and Pet Wants, have further enhanced the on-site experience for tenants, creating a vibrant, amenity-rich environment that extends beyond the traditional workday.The tower has undergone significant capital improvements in recent years, including more than $9 million in amenity enhancements. Highlights include Three , a 22,000-square-foot hospitality-driven amenity level featuring a full-service café and cocktail bar, golf simulator, gaming lounge and flexible event space with a retractable glass wall overlooking Trade and Tryon. Complementing this is One Athletics, a 30,000-square-foot fitness facility revitalized with a $2 million investment, featuring Charlotte’s only indoor pickleball court inside the I-277 loop, luxury locker rooms, boutique fitness classes and state-of-the-art equipment — all available to tenants at exclusive discounted rates.“The continued momentum across both office and retail at One South reflects a broader shift in how people want to work and engage with their environment,” said Hannon. “By combining best-in-class workspace with curated dining, wellness and lifestyle offerings, One South continues to set a new standard for the Uptown experience.”For updates on One South and leasing information, please visit www.onesouthclt.com ###ABOUT ONE SOUTHOne South on the Plaza is a 40-story Class-A office tower is perfectly situated at Trade & Tryon in uptown Charlotte and known as the center of the city’s business and office activity. Since 2015, a total of $100 million has been spent to renovate the building’s lobby, plaza, and exterior façade, including new street-level retail (home to Eddie V’s, Tupelo Honey, and Devon & Blakely). One South totals about 850,000 square feet of office across 40 floors with an average floorplate size of 23,000 square feet.Three, One South’s crown jewel amenity level, encompasses the entirety of the third floor and provides an unmatched tenant experience with full-service programming and a retractable glass wall overlooking the heart of the city at Trade & Tryon. The building’s plaza connects to uptown’s Overstreet Mall, and includes popular retailers like Walgreens, Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A. Current office tenants include Huntington National Bank, Protiviti, Optomi, SCOR Global Life Americas, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, Ridgemont Equity Partners, William Blair & Company and Industrious.ABOUT TRINITY PARTNERSTrinity Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm serving corporate users and institutional owners throughout the United States, with service lines ranging from landlord representation and occupier services to property management and investment sales. They are known for their entrepreneurial spirit, best-in-class performance, and respected team of commercial real estate professionals, who are directly responsible for the company’s success and collaborative culture. The firm currently leases and/or manages over 40 million square feet of office, industrial, mixed-use, and retail space across the region through their five offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more at trinity-partners.com.

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