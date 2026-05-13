Libby Dam Transitions to Recreation.gov for Campground Reservations and Payments

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) officials announce today that Libby Dam will transition to www.recreation.gov/ for all campground reservations and day-use picnic shelter reservations fee payments beginning May22.

Under the new system, all campsites and day-use shelter sat Libby Dam will be reservable through the digital platform May 22 (Memorial Day weekend) through Sept. 6(Labor Day weekend).

Visitors can reserve their campsites as early as8:00 a.m. MST four days before their desired date. Booking for day-use shelters is now live, and day-use shelters can be booked six months in advance.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to complete their reservations through www.recreation.gov/ before arrival, as there is no Wi-Fi or cellphone coverage at the kiosks in the campgrounds. Camping reservations may only be made up to four days in advance of visitors’ stays.

Visitors can check camping availability and make reservations:

Online : Visit https://www.recreation.gov/gateways/251 to go directly to the “Libby Dam and Lake Koocanusa” webpage.

: Visit https://www.recreation.gov/gateways/251 to go directly to the “Libby Dam and Lake Koocanusa” webpage. Recreation.gov app : Download and visit the www.recreation.gov/ app on your smartphone device and search “Libby Dam.”

: Download and visit the www.recreation.gov/ app on your smartphone device and search “Libby Dam.” By Phone: Call the Reservation Line toll-free at 1-877-444-6777.

Libby Dam’s Visitor Center has a Verizon cell phone booster and offers Wi-Fi. This is a last resort for visitors who did not make a reservation before arriving at the site.

Libby Dam provides a variety of recreational opportunities, including camping, boating, and fishing on Lake Koocanusa and the Kootenai River, with four loaner boards located in Souse Gulch at the boat ramp and at each shelter, including the floating docks.

Residents and visitors are reminded to wear life jackets when in, on or near open water.

To learn more about the features of each campground as well as tips for camping and day-use shelters, check Libby Dam’s www.nws.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Locks-and-Dams/Libby-Dam/Recreation/.

For more information about the transition or specific recreation areas, please follow Libby Dam on www.facebook.com/LibbyDamMT.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Seattle District manages over 99,000 square miles across the Pacific Northwest, providing vital flood risk management, navigation and environmental stewardship, while maintaining world-class recreation facilities for the public.