Mother Who Used Retirement to Build Sacramento School for Learning Differences Earns Doctorate, Expands Student Advocacy

READ Academy of Sacramento Founded by Dr. Leah Skinner

Dr. Leah Skinner. Mother of four dyslexic sons. READ Academy founder. Now Doctor of Education. Mission: Advocate for Children with Learning Differences.

Every child deserves to be taught the way their brain actually learns.” — Dr. Leah Skinner, Ed.D.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Leah Skinner, founder of READ Academy, is using her new credentials to amplify her advocacy for children with learning differences, shed light on the broken public school system, and help families hold school districts accountable.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 12, 2026. Dr. Leah Skinner, mother of five sons, four of them dyslexic, has earned her Doctor of Education in Reading, Literacy, and Assessment from Walden University.

While her extensive credentials make her one of the most qualified specialized educators in Sacramento, two decades of raising four dyslexic sons make her one of the most experienced voices on dyslexia and learning differences in the country.

Long before the doctorate, Dr. Leah was a parent struggling with a school district unequipped to provide the learning support her children needed. Years later, she used her own retirement savings to build the Sacramento school that didn't exist, giving families like hers somewhere to turn when the system had no real answer.

Try to turn the spotlight on Dr. Leah, and she quickly redirects it to the work that needs to be done. Ask her about her doctorate, and she will tell you how she plans to use it to help families and children with learning differences. For her, the point has always been the children.

Dr. Leah believes that every child deserves to be taught the way their brain actually learns.

Dr. Leah's mission now extends beyond the school's campus. She guides Sacramento parents through navigating the public school system and equips them with the skills and strategies to advocate for their children. When that system breaks down, she advises families to seek legal representation to hold districts accountable for failing to provide the education their children are legally entitled to.

About READ Academy and READ Learning Center

READ Academy is a Sacramento-based private school serving students with dyslexia and related learning differences in grades 2 through 12. READ Learning Center provides comprehensive assessments and specialized tutoring for families across the greater Sacramento region. Dr. Leah Skinner founded both organizations to address the gap in Sacramento specialized support for children with learning differences, a gap she experienced firsthand as a mother seeking help for her own sons.

For more information go to readacademy.com and readlearningcenter.com.

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