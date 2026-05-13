San Diego U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest two violent fugitives from Mexico

SAN DIEGO — As a testament to robust international collaboration and dedicated law enforcement efforts, U.S. Border Patrol agents operating in the San Diego area successfully apprehended two foreign fugitives in separate operations in late April and early May. Both individuals were wanted in Mexico for grave offenses– including kidnapping, extortion, and homicide–underscoring the commitment of law enforcement to national security and public safety.

The first apprehension occurred on April 29, in El Cajon, Calif. U.S. Border Patrol agents, acting on information received from foreign law enforcement partners, located and arrested an illegal alien wanted in Mexico for kidnapping and extortion. The man, a former Mexican law enforcement officer, was residing in the U.S. illegally. Following the arrest, agents transported him for processing and are coordinating his eventual transfer to Mexico's Fiscalía General de la República pending an immigration hearing. The FGR is Mexico's top law enforcement agency responsible for investigating and prosecuting federal crimes.

Just days later, on May 5, Border Patrol agents arrested a second man in San Diego. Agents identified an illegal alien with a revoked visa who was wanted in Mexico for homicide and was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice. An Interpol Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action for serious crimes. Surveillance led agents to the individual's residence, where they arrested him without incident. Agents swiftly removed this individual through a port of entry and turned him over to the FGR to face the outstanding warrant.

"These arrests send a clear and unequivocal message — our borders are not a sanctuary for those fleeing justice; and we will relentlessly pursue individuals who seek to evade accountability for serious crimes," said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin M. De La Torre. "The exceptional work of our dedicated agents, coupled with vital international partnerships, ensures that dangerous fugitives are brought to justice, safeguarding our communities and upholding the rule of law. We are proud of these efforts and remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the public."

Fulfilling President Donald J. Trump’s mandate, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the leadership of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have delivered the most secure border in history, stopping dangerous criminal aliens, weapons, and illicit narcotics from entering our communities, which will keep America safe for generations to come.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900.