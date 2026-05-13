Operation Red Mist: CBP, federal partners seize millions of illegal e-cigarettes in maritime cargo

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, seized more than 18 million units of electronic nicotine delivery systems–commonly known as vapes–valued at over $175 million, as part of a targeted initiative called Operation Red Mist.

Operation Red Mist primarily targets maritime cargo shipments originating from the People’s Republic of China and is designed to combat the illicit importation, transportation, and distribution of vapes and their hazardous components.

CBP identifies and seizes illegal vaping products through intelligence, targeting, and interagency partnerships. Enforcement actions are coordinated at every stage of the supply chain, from before the illicit products ship to inspections at ports of entry and post-seizure investigations.

During this operation, teams discovered shipments of hazardous materials that were misclassified and improperly labeled (commonly used tactics to avoid detection, taxes, and duties), did not meet importation requirements for tobacco products and electronic devices, and violated safety and environmental protection standards for transport. All e-cigarette products seized in Operation Red Mist lacked FDA premarket authorization making them illegal to sell in the United States; currently, only 41 FDA-authorized products are permitted for U.S. marketing and distribution.

“The spread of illegal e-cigarettes is alarming for communities everywhere,” said Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J. Sabatino, with CBP’s Office of Field Operations. “Our frontline personnel are working tirelessly to keep these dangerous products out of our communities, especially out of the hands of young people who are frequently targeted by manufacturers.”

Operation Red Mist supports an aggressive government-wide effort to stop these unsafe devices from reaching our communities and removing these products from store shelves. These enforcement actions also significantly weaken the operations of those attempting to flood the U.S. market with hazardous goods.

CBP’s trade enforcement mission is central to protecting the health and safety of Americans. As the nation’s border guardians, CBP enforces more than 400 laws on behalf of over 40 federal agencies, intercepting dangerous imports and ensuring only legitimate, safe products enter U.S. commerce. CBP’s trade enforcement operations are especially critical to protecting American communities because the revenue streams from the importation and sale of counterfeit and noncompliant goods often fund and support other forms of criminal activity.

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