'THE YOU KIND OF KIND': THE MUSICAL TO PREMIERE IN COLUMBUS, OHIO IN APRIL 2027

The You Kind Of Kind Musical

World Premiere Based on Nina West’s Best-Selling Children’s Book to Debut at the Riffe Center

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The You Kind of Kind: The Musical, based on Nina West’s beloved best-selling children’s book The You Kind of Kind, will make its world premiere on April 2, 2027, in Columbus, Ohio. The production will run through April 23, 2027, in Studio 1 at the Riffe Center in downtown Columbus.The new musical is commissioned by Columbus Children’s Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Zac DelMonte and Executive Director Susan Pringle.Featuring an original score by Caleb Damschroder, who also co-wrote the lyrics with Nina West, the production includes a book by Eric Ulloa and Nina West, and direction by Kevin J. Zak.At its heart, The You Kind of Kind: The Musical celebrates individuality, empathy, and the transformative power of kindness, bringing West’s inspiring story to life through music, humor, and heartfelt storytelling.Nina West shared her excitement about the project:“One of the greatest joys of my career has been writing my children’s book THE YOU KIND OF KIND. To now be creating a musical with two people I deeply love and respect, and have it be commissioned in my hometown by the Columbus Children’s Theatre, is a dream I never even imagined. This story is really about my love for this city and the kindness shown to me. I am thrilled to see this project continue its own story here as well.”"The cornerstones of who I am today were built by the entertainment I consumed as a kid. Stories that taught me about the power of community, kindness, empathy, etc. To be able to be a part of this great legacy with The You Kind of Kind: The Musical is an awesome privilege that my fellow creators and I are deeply grateful for and excited to undertake." - Eric Ulloa"The You Kind of Kind brings a message of empathy to our young audience members, as well as those who are young at heart. Nina shows that a little thoughtfulness can go a long way, and that kindness can be cool. " - Caleb DamschroderBy commissioning and producing new work created by artists with national influence, Columbus Children’s Theatre continues to contribute to an evolving theatrical landscape in which stories rooted in empathy, inclusion, and authenticity are central to the experiences of young Audiences.The project highlights the role artists can play in shaping narratives that reflect the diversity and complexity of today’s families and communities.Casting and further details to be announced.For more information, please visit Columbus Children’s Theatre’s official channels and Nina West's social channels.MEDIA CONTACTSBrooke StilesMarketing CoordinatorColumbus Children’s Theatrebrooke@columbuschildrenstheatre.orgZac DelMonteArtistic DirectorColumbus Children’s Theatrezac@columbuschildrenstheatre.orgPaul ChristensenFor Nina Westpaul@palpublicrelations.com

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