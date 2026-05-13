Pioneer Healthcare Services Launches Pioneer Compass, an AI-Powered Job-Matching App for Healthcare Professionals

Pioneer Healthcare Services - Education and Healthcare Staffing.

New direct-to-clinician app matches healthcare professionals to thousands of open roles using AI-powered search and credential-matching technology.

We built an engine that does the searching and matching so clinicians spend less time looking and more time doing the work that they love.” — Clark Phillips, COO at Pioneer Healthcare Services

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneer Healthcare Services , a travel therapy and healthcare staffing agency specializing in school-based and allied health placements, today announced the launch of Pioneer Compass , a proprietary job-matching platform built to get the right clinician in front of the right job, without the usual back-and-forth.Pioneer Compass uses intelligent matching algorithms to align a clinician's professional profile, specialty, shift preferences, and location flexibility against an active pool of more than 2,000 open positions across the country. The platform supports travel, local contract, and permanent placement, with setting-specific filters covering hospitals, clinics, schools, home health, and skilled nursing facilities.Clark Phillips, COO at Pioneer Healthcare Services, said: "Pioneer Compass reflects the way we work at Pioneer: precise, relationship-driven, and built around the clinician. We built an engine that does the searching and matching so clinicians spend less time looking and more time doing the work that they love.”The launch comes as demand for school-based and medical-based professionals, including speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and school psychologists, continues to outpace available talent across districts and healthcare facilities nationwide. Pioneer Compass was built to reduce the friction between qualified professionals and the districts and facilities that need them, streamlining credentials, applications, and job search all in one place.KEY PLATFORM FEATURESPioneer Compass offers AI-driven job recommendations personalized to each clinician's qualifications and career goals. A built-in Resume Parser automatically populates profile fields from an uploaded resume, reducing setup time. Professionals can filter by employment type, shift, setting, and specialty, and sort results by matching score to surface the most relevant roles first.The system continuously refines recommendations as profile data updates, meaning the platform gets more accurate the more a clinician uses it. The platform also includes a credential management hub where users upload and store licenses and certifications, and a notification system that sends alerts for job matches, application status updates, and expiring credentials via email, SMS, or in-app.ACCESS THE APPPioneer Compass is available now at https://traveler.pioneer-healthcare.com/signin. Healthcare professionals can create a free account using email or Google, Facebook, or LinkedIn login. Account setup takes under 10 minutes with the Resume Parser.ABOUT PIONEER HEALTHCARE SERVICESPioneer Healthcare Services is a San Diego-based travel therapy and healthcare staffing agency with a people-first approach to placement. Pioneer connects registered nurses, allied health professionals, therapists, school-based clinicians, and healthcare support staff with travel, local, and permanent positions across the United States. From speech-language pathologists and occupational therapists to school psychologists and beyond, Pioneer puts the clinician at the center of every placement, matching the right professional to the right community for the long term.

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