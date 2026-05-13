New Report Highlights How Higher Ed Real Estate Ventures Are Now Strategic Assets

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New report highlights how real estate can serve as a powerful strategic asset rather than a passive holding for higher education institutions.

Institutions that succeed in the coming decade will be those that align their physical assets with their academic and financial strategies.” — Ross A. Mugler, AGB president and CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report released by the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges ( AGB ) provides critical insights on leveraging real estate assets to advance institutional mission, financial sustainability, and student success, and highlights how real estate can serve as a powerful strategic asset rather than a passive holding. AGB is releasing the report, Higher Education Real Estate Ventures: Guidelines for Institution and Related Foundation Boards, as colleges and universities navigate mounting pressures, including declining enrollments, rising operational costs, and shifting student expectations.“Real estate is often one of the most valuable and underleveraged assets on a college or university balance sheet,” said Ross Mugler, AGB president and CEO. “This report challenges governing boards to think differently, moving beyond maintenance and management to a more strategic, mission-driven approach that unlocks long-term value for institutions and the communities they serve.”The report outlines how evolving trends, including demographic shifts, the rise of hybrid learning, and increased energy demands, are reshaping campus infrastructure needs. It emphasizes that institutions and their related foundations must rethink traditional models of campus expansion and instead pursue innovative approaches such as public-private partnerships (P3s), mixed-use developments, and energy-as-a-service solutions to remain competitive and financially resilient.Among the report’s key findings:• Real estate portfolios are often underutilized and misaligned with current and future student needs, requiring more proactive oversight by governing boards.• P3s are increasingly essential, enabling institutions to share risk, access capital, and improve operational efficiency.• Deferred maintenance and outdated facilities pose significant financial risks, making strategic planning and modernization urgent priorities.• Effective governance is critical, with boards playing a central role in aligning real estate decisions with institutional mission and long-term strategy.The publication also provides actionable frameworks for boards and administrators, including key governance questions, case studies, and step-by-step guidance to avoid common pitfalls in real estate development and partnerships.“Institutions that succeed in the coming decade will be those that align their physical assets with their academic and financial strategies,” Mugler added. “Boards must be engaged early, ask the right questions, and ensure that every real estate decision supports the institution’s mission and future.”Anthony Barbar, an AGB Senior Consultant and President of Barbar & Associates, a nationally recognized expert in higher education real estate strategy, developed the report. It draws on decades of experience and real-world case studies to offer practical, forward-looking recommendations.Higher Education Real Estate Ventures is part of AGB’s ongoing commitment to equip governing boards, institutional leaders, and their related foundations with the tools and insights needed to navigate a rapidly changing higher education landscape.Download the full report here.About AGBAt the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), we believe in the power of higher education to transform lives, strengthen inclusive democracy, and support a thriving society. We believe that strong higher education starts with great governing boards. AGB provides advocacy, leading practices, educational resources, expert support, and renowned programs that advance board excellence for 40,000 AGB members from more than 2,000 institutions and foundations. For more than 100 years, AGB has been the trusted authority for board members, chief executives, board professionals, and key administrators on higher education governance and leadership. Learn more at AGB.org.

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