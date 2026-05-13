Numero Acquires Royu to Build an Agentic System of Work for the CFO’s Office

Karthik, Viswajith & Sathya

Numero AI today announced the acquisition of Royu in an undisclosed cash-and-stock transaction bringing together two AI-first companies in Enterprise Finance

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acquisition reflects the accelerating market demand for agentic platforms purpose-built for enterprise finance workflows and marks one of the fastest early-stage acquisitions in the AI-driven finance operations category. As part of the transaction, Royu co-founders Viswajith and Sathya will join Numero’s leadership team. Viswajith will join as Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, while Sathya will join as Chief Technology Officer. The broader Royu team will also join Numero as part of the acquisition.For decades, finance organizations have relied on fragmented systems, manual processes, and people-intensive operations to manage increasingly complex workflows across close, reconciliation, audit, reporting, and order-to-cash processes. Together, Numero and Royu are building an agentic system of work for the Office of the CFO - a platform where AI workers execute core finance workflows with accuracy, auditability, and enterprise control, enabling teams to shift from manually performing work to reviewing, governing, and scaling it.“This acquisition represents more than bringing two teams together — it brings together deep finance domain expertise, enterprise-grade engineering, and a shared conviction that the future of finance operations will be AI-native,” said Karthik Ramamoorthy, Co-Founder and CEO of Numero AI. “Finance teams today are under increasing pressure to do more with leaner organizations while maintaining accuracy, auditability, and control. Together with Royu, we are accelerating our vision of building an agentic system of work for the Office of the CFO.“The momentum we’re seeing across enterprise customers made it clear that bringing the Royu team into Numero would significantly accelerate our ability to scale deployments and deliver measurable outcomes for finance organizations. Together, we’re building the next generation of accounting and finance agents designed for accuracy, efficiency, and auditability.”“As we worked closely with the Numero team, it became clear that we shared the same long-term vision for the future of finance operations,” said Viswajith, Co-Founder of Royu and incoming Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Numero. “Finance teams are looking for more than productivity tools — they need intelligent systems that can operate across complex workflows with context, control, and reliability. “We’re excited to combine Royu’s engineering capabilities with Numero’s finance domain expertise to build AI infrastructure purpose-built for the Office of the CFO.”The acquisition is technology-driven, with Viswajith and Sathya leading the expansion of Numero’s agentic platform across accounting operations, close, reconciliation, reporting, order-to-cash, SEC, technical accounting and broader finance workflows.“Enterprise finance workflows demand systems that are scalable, reliable, and deeply integrated into existing operations,” said Sathya, Co-Founder of Royu and incoming CTO of Numero. “Having built large-scale platforms at Meta and Google, I’ve learned that reliability, performance, and trust are what separate good systems from mission-critical ones. Finance teams operate in that same environment. Their workflows are complex, the stakes are high, and every output needs to be easy to verify. With AI, we have a real opportunity to help finance teams move faster while keeping that trust intact.”Numero already works with leading global enterprises and maintains active partnerships with major accounting advisory firms including Connor Group and Uniqus. With Royu joining Numero, the company plans to accelerate its roadmap for AI workers purpose-built for finance and accounting teams.The combined team brings together deep expertise across accounting operations, revenue automation, order-to-cash, enterprise finance systems, and large-scale AI platform engineering. Together, Numero and Royu are helping finance organizations transition from manual, process-heavy operations to AI-enabled systems designed for scale, control, and strategic decision-making.

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